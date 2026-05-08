Cloudflare Layoffs 2026: AI boom costs more than 1,100 employees their jobs

The tech layoffs are happening again, and this time too, AI is the reason behind it. Cloudflare, the American tech giant, is axing more than 1,100 employees globally, a report by Reuters suggested. It is said to be around 20 per cent of the company’s total workforce. Also Read: Meta’s next layoff round to impact 8,000 jobs: Why tech firms are downsizing

The decision was shared through an internal memo written by CEO Matthew Prince and co-founder Michelle Zatlyn. According to the company, the layoffs are related to how rapidly AI tools are changing the way teams work inside Cloudflare. Interestingly, the announcement came shortly after the company reported stronger-than-expected quarterly earnings. Also Read: Meta planning massive layoffs next month, around 8,000 jobs at risk

Then, why is Cloudflare cutting jobs?

Cloudflare says this is not a traditional cost-cutting exercise. Instead, the company describes it as a restructuring move for what it calls the “agentic AI era.” In simple words, Cloudflare believes AI systems are now capable of handling a growing portion of internal workflows. The company revealed that its use of AI has increased by more than 600% in just the last three months. Also Read: Snapchat Layoffs: Snap to cut around 1,000 jobs, here's why

Employees across engineering, HR, finance, and marketing reportedly use “thousands of AI agent sessions” every day to complete tasks. This AI acceptance has led the company to rethink several roles and processes.

What did the memo say?

The internal memo was unusually direct and emotional in tone. Prince and Zatlyn acknowledged that the layoffs would affect people who had meaningfully contributed to the company’s growth.

At the same time, they insisted the cuts were not linked to employee performance. Instead, the memo shared by India Today explained that Cloudflare is redesigning itself around AI-powered workflows. The company also said it did not want to make repeated smaller layoffs over several quarters, calling a one-time restructuring “more honest” and less emotionally exhausting for employees.

What about the severance packages?

Cloudflare also confirmed that the layoffs could cost the company between $140 million and $150 million in the second quarter, partly because of the severance support being offered.

According to the memo, departing employees will receive full base pay through the end of 2026, and the US employees will continue receiving healthcare support through year-end. Some equity benefits will also continue vesting beyond departure dates.

The company said it wanted the exit packages to “lead the industry.”

Is AI replacing jobs faster now?

Cloudflare’s move adds to a growing list of companies restructuring around AI. Over the past few months, firms like Meta, Amazon, Oracle, and Block have also reduced roles while increasing AI integration internally. Economists and researchers have already warned that automation may begin reshaping industries faster than expected, especially for repetitive knowledge-based tasks.

At the same time, companies argue that AI is not just removing work, but also changing how work gets done.

Tech layoffs in 2026: An overview so far

As per data from Layoffs.fyi, the tech industry has already seen over 101,550 job cuts in 2026 so far. Most companies point to the same reason – rising AI investments, restructuring, and reducing operational costs in other areas. Here are the top tech giants and an approximate number of employees who got fired:

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