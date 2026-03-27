Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra, Pro launched in India with Copilot+ AI: Check price, specs, features

Samsung has finally brought its new Galaxy Book 6 series to India, and this time the focus is quite clear, AI, performance, and a slimmer overall design. The lineup includes the flagship Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Ultra and the more practical Samsung Galaxy Book 6 Pro, along with a standard model sitting below them.

On paper, these are meant to be all-round machines, something that can handle work, a bit of creative load, and still stay portable enough for everyday use.

Galaxy Book 6 series specifications and features

Both laptops run on Intel’s Core Ultra Series 3 chips. In simple terms, these are built to handle AI tasks better, not just raw performance. There’s also an NPU onboard, which takes care of things like image tweaks, quick translations, or smarter search without relying too much on the cloud.

The Ultra model obviously gets the bigger push here, thanks to the NVIDIA RTX 5070 GPU. So if your work involves video editing, heavier apps, or even occasional gaming, that’s where the difference starts to show. Samsung is also leaning into Microsoft’s Copilot features this time, trying to make day-to-day tasks feel a bit quicker and less manual.

Both laptops come with AMOLED displays, which should look good for media as well as work. Brightness levels are high, and there’s some anti-reflective work done to make outdoor usage easier. Battery life is another area Samsung is highlighting, up to 30 hours of video playback is the claim, along with fast charging that can give you a quick top-up when needed.

You also get Dolby Atmos speakers, improved cooling (which matters more than it sounds), and ecosystem features like Multi Control, Second Screen, and Link to Windows, basically, easier interaction if you already use other Galaxy devices. Storage goes up to 1TB, and RAM can go up to 32GB, depending on which variant you pick.

Galaxy Book 6 price and availability in India

The pricing, though, puts them firmly in the premium space. The Galaxy Book 6 Ultra starts at Rs 2,42,990, while the Galaxy Book 6 Pro begins at Rs 1,78,990. Both are available in a single Gray finish.

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There are some offers in place, cashback, EMI options, and student discounts, so the final price might come down a bit depending on how you’re buying it. Availability is pretty standard: Samsung’s online store and authorised retail outlets.