Apple testing new AirPods with cameras and AI to understand your surroundings better

Apple is said to be working on a new set of AirPods, and this time the changes don’t seem limited to audio or battery. Reports suggest the company is testing versions with built-in cameras and more AI features, though there’s still no official word on it. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra launch timeline leaks ahead of September event

The focus this time seems to be on turning AirPods into something that can understand what is happening around you and respond accordingly. Also Read: Apple’s “Spatial iPhone” with 3D holographic display could be the next big thing

Cameras inside AirPods: what they are meant for

According to reports, the upcoming AirPods will include small cameras built into the earbuds. These are not meant for taking photos or recording videos. Also Read: Apple again lands in trouble with Rs 38,500 crore lawsuit over iCloud pricing

Instead, they could be used as input for AI. The cameras are expected to capture low-resolution visual data from your surroundings, which can then be processed to provide contextual responses.

In simple terms, this could allow Siri to “see” what you are seeing. For example, if you are looking at a set of ingredients, you could ask what you can cook with them. The assistant could then analyse the scene and respond based on that.

AI features and real-world use

The new AirPods are expected to rely heavily on AI-based features. Reports suggest that users may be able to ask questions about objects, places, or even what they are looking at in that moment.

This could also extend to reminders. If you come across something during the day, the system could use that visual input to trigger a reminder later.

There are also early mentions of navigation getting better, where the system could use what it “sees” to guide users, instead of relying only on voice directions.

The experience is expected to feel closer to live visual AI tools, where responses are based on real-time input rather than just voice commands.

Design and privacy changes

On the design side, the upcoming AirPods are likely to stay close to what we have seen with AirPods Pro models. The only noticeable change could be slightly longer stems, mainly to fit in the camera hardware.

With cameras being part of the setup, privacy is something Apple is expected to address. Reports point to a small LED indicator that lights up when visual data is being used, so it is clear when the feature is active.

Testing stage and expected launch timeline

Right now, these AirPods are believed to be in the Design Validation Testing stage. That’s usually the point where everything is put together and tested as a near-final product to see if it actually works the way it should.

Testing is already happening internally, with prototypes being used to see how these features perform in real-life use.

There were earlier expectations of a launch in 2026, but that timeline seems to have shifted. One of the reasons is said to be delays around a more advanced version of Siri, which is expected to play a big role in how these AirPods actually work. Since these AirPods depend heavily on AI capabilities, the final launch may depend on how ready those features are.

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At the same time, reports also indicate that these AirPods are part of a larger push by Apple into AI-powered hardware, alongside other devices currently in development.