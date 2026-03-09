Apple may launch 'Ultra' devices in 2026: Foldable iPhone, AirPods Ultra and MacBook Ultra

Apple recently unveiled its mid-range premium device, dubbed iPhone 17e with power-packed features in the iPhone 17 lineup. The tech giant is known for bringing premium devices and with this focus in mind, it might take this strategy even further. Reportedly, Apple is planning a stronger focus on high-end products this year by introducing several new devices that sits above its current flagship models. These products will be aimed at users who want advanced technology and features and are willing to pay for it.

Apple to Introduce Ultra Category for More Premium Devices

As per report published by Bloomberg’s Mark Gurman, Apple could launch at least three high-end products this year as part of a new ‘Ultra’ lineup. These devices are reported to sit above the current flagship models available in the company’s ecosystem. The main goal behind this strategy is to create a new premium tier for customers looking for a top-level hardware and features.

As we already know that Apple deals in the premium category, but this range and division could push prices and technology even further. To think back, the tech giant has already linked the term Ultra with its smartwatch called Apple Watch Ultra and now it may apply similar idea to other products too.

Foldable iPhone Could be Possible Addition in Ultra Category

One of the highly anticipated product to be included in this section could be a foldable iPhone, rumored for years. It seems Apple is all set to finally include this long-awaited product in the company’s next Ultra lineup. Reports indicate that the this upcoming iPhone may include a large inner display that opens like a small tablet.

On top of this, the foldable iPhone is also reported to include advanced technologies, such as under-display sensors. These sensors will hide components like the front camera under the screen. It is obvious that the device will be expensive in terms of pricing, may be above than the currently available price of iPhone 17 lineup. Foldable iPhone could possibly be around $2,000.

Apple Might Bring New AirPods with Advanced Sensors

Furthermore, the tech giant could also launch a new version of AirPods, aiming at ultra-premium segment. These upcoming earbuds could include computer-vision cameras, providing visual information to Siri. This will allow the voice assistance to understand the user’s surroundings, allowing Siri to have more context-based responses. Sources say that the earbuds could be called AirPods Ultra and they will cost more than the current version available.

MacBook Upgrade Might Bring OLED Touch Display

Another device that’s expected to be included in this premium Ultra category is the new MacBook model, expected to have a touch-enabled OLED display. Apple has never brought touch screens on Macs in the past, so this change would be a major shift in company’s strategy.

The OLED display in new MacBooks is expected to bring improved color quality and brightness. And this could lead to the higher prices than current versions.