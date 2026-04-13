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Laptops under Rs 30,000: Best budget laptops in India 2026 with SSD, 8GB RAM, Windows 11

Laptops under Rs 30,000 in India 2026: Best budget laptops with SSD, 8GB RAM, Windows 11, and fast performance for students and professionals.

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: Apr 13, 2026, 01:45 PM (IST)

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ThinkPad T490S

This ThinkPad T490S laptop runs on Intel Core i7-8665U processor. It comes with 16GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB PCIe SSD storage. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD IPS touchscreen display and Windows 10. The price of this certified pre-owned ThinkPad T490S is Rs 26,199.

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Dell Model 5410

This Dell Model 5410 laptop runs on Intel Core i7 10th Gen processor. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop features a 14-inch display with Intel UHD Graphics 620 and Windows 10 Pro. The price of this pre-owned and tested Dell laptop is Rs 28,000.

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Lenovo ThinkPad L14

This Lenovo ThinkPad L14 runs on Intel Core i5 11th Gen processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD display and Windows 10. The price of this A+ condition laptop is Rs 28,599.

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ASUS Chromebook CX1405

This ASUS Chromebook CX1405 runs on Intel Core 3-N355 processor. It comes with 8GB RAM and 128GB SSD storage. The laptop features a 14-inch FHD display with Intel UHD Graphics and Chrome OS. The price of this ASUS Chromebook CX1405 is Rs 29,999.

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HP Chromebook X360

This HP Chromebook x360 runs on Intel Celeron N4020 processor. It comes with 4GB RAM and 64GB eMMC storage. The laptop has a 14-inch touchscreen display with 2-in-1 design and Intel UHD Graphics. The price of this HP Chromebook x360 is Rs 29,990.

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HP 255 Notebook

This HP 255 Notebook runs on AMD Athlon Silver 7120U processor. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop features a 15.6-inch HD anti-glare display with Radeon graphics. The price of this HP 255 laptop is Rs 29,890.

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Acer SmartChoice Aspire 3

This Acer SmartChoice Aspire 3 laptop runs on Intel Celeron N4500 processor. It comes with 8GB LPDDR4X RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop features a 15.6-inch HD display with HD webcam and Windows 11 Home. The price of this Acer SmartChoice Aspire 3 is Rs 29,990.

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Dell Model 5580

This Dell Model 5580 laptop runs on Intel Core i7 7th Gen processor. It comes with 8GB DDR4 RAM and 256GB SSD storage. The laptop has a 14-inch FHD display with 2GB graphics and Windows 10. The price of this A+ condition Dell laptop is Rs 26,995.