MacBook Neo 2 may get iPhone 17 Pro chip and touchscreen display

Apple has recently introduced the first-generation MacBook Neo, an affordable MacBook for those who don’t want to spend over a lakh. Now, some early rumours about its successor are already surfacing the internet. According to industry analyst Ming-Chi Kuo, the second-generation MacBook Neo 2 may arrive with a faster chip, more memory, and, interestingly – touchscreen display. Also Read: MacBook Neo vs MacBook Air M5: Which Apple laptop should you buy?

While the device is still some time away, the early details already give us a rough idea of what Apple might be planning. Also Read: MacBook Neo benchmarks surface online: How Apple’s low-budget laptop performs

MacBook Neo 2: All we know so far

The current MacBook Neo uses the A18 Pro chip, the same processor that powers the iPhone 16 Pro lineup. According to Kuo’s leaks, the next version could upgrade to the A19 Pro, which is expected to debut with the iPhone 17 Pro and iPhone 17 Pro Max. The analyst also suggests Apple may increase the memory to 12GB RAM, compared to 8GB on the first model.

What surprises the Apple fans is the possibility of a touchscreen display with the MacBook Neo 2. So far, Apple has avoided adding touch input to its laptops, but reports indicate that the company could begin experimenting with this feature in upcoming Mac models.

Moreover, the Neo 2 is expected to use on-cell touch technology, which integrates touch sensors directly into the display panel. The benefit of this is that it ensures keeping the laptop thin while adding a touch display.

Apple MacBook Neo 2: When could it launch?

If the predictions hold true, the MacBook Neo 2 may still be at least a year away, with some reports pointing to a potential 2027 launch window. As always with early leaks, Apple’s plans could change before the device reaches production.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

So far, all we know is that the first MacBook Neo came as a more affordable entry point into the Mac ecosystem to rival lower-priced Windows laptops and Chromebooks. The first model features a 13-inch Liquid Retina display, up to 16 hours of battery life, and a colourful design. In India, the current MacBook Neo starts at Rs 69,900.