Apple MacBook Neo price drops below Rs 40,000 with offers: Check full breakdown

MacBook Neo was launched as a more affordable entry into the Apple ecosystem, but at Rs 69,900, it still didn’t feel “budget” at first. That has changed now, thanks to ongoing discounts that bring the effective price down to under Rs 40,000, if you combine the offers properly. Also Read: iPhone Air 2: Specifications, features, cameras, design, expected release timeline - ALL details

The catch here is you don’t get this price upfront. You need to stack multiple offers to reach that number. Also Read: Apple AI lawsuit: 70 million YouTube videos allegedly used without permission

MacBook Neo discount on Croma: How the deal actually works

The base price of the MacBook Neo is Rs 69,900 on Croma. From there, the first drop comes through student or teacher discounts, which bring the price down to around Rs 62,910. Also Read: Apple iPhone Fold price tipped before launch, could go up to Rs 2.7 lakh

After that, exchange offers play a big role. There is a flat exchange bonus of Rs 7,000, and on top of that, you can get up to Rs 12,500 depending on the condition of your old device.

There’s also a Rs 4,000 bank cashback. When all of this is combined, the effective price comes down to roughly Rs 39,410.

So technically, the deal is real, but only if you are able to use most of these offers together.

MacBook Neo specifications: What it offers

MacBook Neo features a 13-inch display, a lightweight design, and it runs on macOS Tahoe with support for Apple Intelligence.

It is powered by Apple’s A18 Pro chip, the same one used in the iPhone 16 Pro. For everyday things like browsing, streaming, or working on documents, it handles things without much trouble. Since it’s fanless, it also stays quiet during regular use.

Apple says it can deliver up to 16 hours of battery life on a single charge, which makes it a practical option for students or anyone who needs a laptop through the day without constantly looking for a charger.

Where it makes sense

This deal makes more sense if you were already thinking about getting into the Apple ecosystem. At around Rs 40,000, it becomes a lot easier to consider compared to what it usually costs.

It is also a good option for basic usage. Things like online classes, office work, content streaming, and light multitasking should not be a problem.

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What you should keep in mind

The lower price comes with conditions. If you don’t have a device to exchange or cannot use bank offers, the final price will be higher. There are also some trade-offs. The RAM is limited, so this isn’t really meant for heavy work like advanced editing or gaming. You also get fewer ports, and some features like a backlit keyboard and fast charging are not included.