Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 launched in India with Snapdragon 8s gen 4 and 10200mah battery

Lenovo has launched a new tablet in India called the Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2. This tablet comes with a strong processor, large display, and AI features. It is designed for users who want performance, entertainment, and productivity in one device.

Price in India and Availability

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 is priced at Rs 39,999 in India. It is available in a single variant with 8GB RAM and 256GB storage.

The tablet will go on sale starting May 1. Buyers can purchase it from Lenovo’s official website, online platforms, and retail stores.

As part of an offer, users can get an instant discount of Rs 3,000 on select bank cards. Lenovo is also offering a one-year warranty with the device.

Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 Specifications

The tablet comes with a 13-inch large display. It offers 3.5K resolution for clear visuals. It supports a 144Hz refresh rate, which makes scrolling and gaming smooth. The screen also includes Dolby Vision support for better colors and brightness.

The tablet has a slim design with a thickness of 6.2mm and weighs around 598 grams. It is available in multiple color options.

Processor

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 processor. This chipset is designed for high performance and efficient multitasking. It also includes an Adreno GPU for graphics and a dedicated NPU for AI tasks. The tablet handles daily use, gaming, and productivity tasks smoothly.

Feature Details Display 13-inch 3.5K, 144Hz Processor Snapdragon 8s Gen 4 RAM 8GB Storage 256GB Rear Camera 13MP Front Camera 8MP Battery 10,200mAh Charging 45W fast charging Audio Quad JBL speakers OS Android 16

AI Features

The tablet runs on Android 16. Lenovo has promised two major Android updates and long-term security support. It includes built-in AI features such as note creation, reading tools, and real-time transcription. Users also get access to Google AI tools like Gemini and Circle to Search.

Camera

The tablet includes a 13MP rear camera with autofocus. It also has an 8MP front camera for video calls. For connectivity, it supports Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 6. It also includes a USB Type-C port for charging and data transfer. The device comes with multiple sensors that help improve usability and performance.

Audio

The Lenovo Idea Tab Pro Gen 2 features four JBL speakers. It also supports Dolby Atmos for better sound quality.The tablet also supports a keyboard and stylus. The stylus comes in the box and supports pressure sensitivity for writing and drawing.

Battery

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The tablet is powered by a 10,200mAh battery. This allows long usage without frequent charging. It also supports 45W fast charging, which helps recharge the device quickly.