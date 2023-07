IRobot Roomba i3 Plus

iRobot Roomba i3 Plus Robotic Vacuum Cleaner has a suction power that is 10 times more powerful than the Roomba 600 series. It can clean for up to 90 minutes and has a dustbin capacity of 0.5 litres. It also has smart mapping, virtual barriers, scheduled cleaning, and a self-emptying base. iRobot Roomba i3 Plus with automatic dirt disposal is currently available for Rs 44,900.