That old phone in your drawer could soon power Google's data centres; Here's how

Most of us don’t really know what to do with our old smartphones. Some end up in a drawer. Some get passed on to family members. A few make their way to recycling centres. But what if that old phone sitting in your cupboard could actually help power Google’s future computing infrastructure? Also Read: Google AI Plus subscribers now get 400GB cloud storage without paying more

Sounds unusual, but that’s exactly what Google is exploring. The company is working with researchers at the University of California San Diego on a project that could give retired smartphones a completely different job. Instead of treating them as electronic waste, Google wants to use their internal hardware to build what are essentially mini data centres. Also Read: Using Chrome? Google says you should install this update immediately; 400 flaws fixed

So, what is Google actually doing?

The idea is called “phone cluster computing.” The name sounds complicated, but the concept is fairly simple. Researchers take an old smartphone and remove the parts that are no longer required — things like the display, battery, cameras and outer shell. What remains is the motherboard, which still contains the processor, memory and storage. Also Read: Google job cuts continue in 2026, Cloud and Threat Intelligence teams affected

Those boards are then connected together and loaded with software that allows them to work as a single system. Think of it this way. One old smartphone may not be useful enough to run demanding tasks. But what happens when you connect hundreds or even thousands of them together? That’s the question researchers are trying to answer.

Can a bunch of old phones really do useful work?

Apparently, yes. Google says a cluster of around 25 to 50 smartphones can deliver performance that’s comparable to a modern server for certain workloads. The long-term plan is even more ambitious, with researchers exploring a setup built using roughly 2,000 retired Pixel phones.

No, this doesn’t mean your old Pixel is about to replace Nvidia’s latest AI chips. These systems are not being designed to train large AI models like Gemini. Instead, they could be used for research projects, educational platforms, cloud-based development environments and other less demanding computing tasks.

Why does Google care?

A big reason is sustainability. The tech industry has spent years trying to make data centres more energy efficient. But building new hardware also has an environmental cost. Every new server requires manufacturing, transportation and resources.

At the same time, millions of smartphones are replaced every few years even though their processors and storage are still perfectly functional. Google believes there may be a smarter way to use that hardware before sending it for recycling.

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The project is still in the research stage, so don’t expect your old Android phone to become part of Google’s infrastructure tomorrow. But if the idea works, that forgotten phone sitting in your drawer could eventually end up doing a lot more than collecting dust.