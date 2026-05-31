comscore
हिंदी

Switching from Windows to MacBook? Know these 8 things first

Moving from Windows to a MacBook feels simple until you start looking for familiar settings and shortcuts. These small tweaks can make the transition much smoother from day one.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: May 31, 2026, 06:31 PM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
Windows to MacBookzoom icon
18

Learn The Command Key First

The first thing every Windows user should do is understand the Command key. Most shortcuts that use Ctrl on Windows switch to Command on a Mac. Copy, paste, screenshots, app switching, and many other actions depend on it.

Macbook (5)zoom icon
28

Enable Tap To Click

By default, macOS requires pressing the trackpad for clicks. Enabling Tap to Click makes navigation feel quicker and more natural, especially for users coming from Windows laptops.

Macbook (3)zoom icon
38

Set Up Trackpad Gestures

MacBooks offer useful gestures for multitasking. Features like Mission Control, App Exposé, and three-finger swipes can help you switch between apps and desktops much faster.

Macbook (1)zoom icon
48

Customize The Dock

The Dock is macOS's version of the taskbar. Remove unnecessary apps, pin frequently used ones, and adjust its size to make daily navigation simpler and cleaner.

Macbook (9)zoom icon
58

Install Essential Apps

Some apps you used on Windows may not be pre-installed. Setting up Chrome, Microsoft Office, WhatsApp, VLC, and other daily-use apps helps make the transition easier.

Macbook (2)zoom icon
68

Learn Finder Basics

Finder replaces Windows File Explorer. Understanding how folders, tags, search, and previews work can save a lot of time when managing files on macOS.

Macbook (10)zoom icon
78

Set Up Apple Ecosystem Features

If you use an iPhone or iPad, enable features like AirDrop, Universal Clipboard, iCloud sync, and Phone Mirroring. These integrations are one of the biggest advantages of using a MacBook.

Macbook (11)zoom icon
88

Check Battery Settings

MacBooks are known for good battery life, but enabling Optimised Battery Charging can help maintain battery health over the long term while reducing unnecessary battery wear.