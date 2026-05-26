8 small AC mistakes that cost you more money

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: May 26, 2026, 09:17 PM (IST)
Keeping your AC at 16–18°C all the time makes the compressor work much harder, increasing electricity usage and putting extra pressure on the cooling system.
Dirty AC filters block proper airflow, reduce cooling efficiency, and force the AC to consume more electricity to maintain the same room temperature.
Even small gaps in doors or windows let cool air escape continuously, making your AC run longer and increasing your monthly electricity bill.
Turning the AC off and on too frequently can consume more power because the compressor needs extra energy every time it restarts.
Ignoring AC maintenance for months can reduce cooling performance, increase electricity consumption, and even lead to expensive repair costs during peak summer.
Sunlight heats up the room quickly, forcing your AC to work harder and longer to maintain the desired cooling temperature indoors.
Ceiling fans help circulate cool air faster across the room, reducing pressure on the AC and helping maintain comfortable cooling with lower power usage.
Using only standard cooling mode instead of Eco or Dry Mode can increase unnecessary electricity usage, especially during humid or mildly hot weather conditions.
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