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8 small AC mistakes that cost you more money

Your AC may be increasing electricity bills because of small everyday habits. These common mistakes can quietly reduce cooling efficiency and waste more power.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: May 26, 2026, 09:17 PM (IST)

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18

Setting the Temperature Too Low

Keeping your AC at 16–18°C all the time makes the compressor work much harder, increasing electricity usage and putting extra pressure on the cooling system.

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28

Never Cleaning the AC Filter

Dirty AC filters block proper airflow, reduce cooling efficiency, and force the AC to consume more electricity to maintain the same room temperature.

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38

Leaving Doors or Windows Slightly Open

Even small gaps in doors or windows let cool air escape continuously, making your AC run longer and increasing your monthly electricity bill.

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48

Switching the AC On and Off Repeatedly

Turning the AC off and on too frequently can consume more power because the compressor needs extra energy every time it restarts.

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58

Skipping Regular AC Servicing

Ignoring AC maintenance for months can reduce cooling performance, increase electricity consumption, and even lead to expensive repair costs during peak summer.

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68

Letting Direct Sunlight Enter the Room

Sunlight heats up the room quickly, forcing your AC to work harder and longer to maintain the desired cooling temperature indoors.

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78

Using the AC Without a Ceiling Fan

Ceiling fans help circulate cool air faster across the room, reducing pressure on the AC and helping maintain comfortable cooling with lower power usage.

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88

Ignoring Eco Mode or Dry Mode

Using only standard cooling mode instead of Eco or Dry Mode can increase unnecessary electricity usage, especially during humid or mildly hot weather conditions.