iPhone 18 Pro Max hands-on images leak, revealing new Dark Cherry, Light Blue, Black options

Apple’s next flagship iPhone is still a few months away, but leaks around the device have already started picking up pace. The latest one gives us what could be the clearest look yet at the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro Max, showing the device in multiple colour options, including a new Dark Cherry finish that is expected to headline this year’s Pro lineup. Also Read: Foldable iPhone launch nears? iOS 27 beta reveals new clues

The images were shared by tech journalist Jon Rettinger, who posted alleged hands-on photos of the iPhone 18 Pro Max online. The leak arrives after several reports and dummy unit sightings hinted at Apple’s colour plans for the next generation iPhone. Also Read: Can smartphones affect fertility? New studies put the iPhone in focus

iPhone 18 Pro Max colours leak

Based on the leaked images, Apple could introduce the iPhone 18 Pro Max in Dark Cherry, Light Blue, and Black colour options. Also Read: How to send files between Android and iPhone in seconds? JUST try this trick

Among the three, Dark Cherry is drawing the most attention. Unlike some of the brighter red finishes Apple has offered before, the Dark Cherry shade looks a bit more understated. Based on the leaked images, it appears to combine dark red and pink tones, resulting in a colour that stands out without looking too flashy.

The Light Blue variant is also visible in the leaked images. It appears slightly darker compared to some of Apple’s earlier blue Pro models. Meanwhile, the Black version sticks to a more familiar look but reportedly uses a subtle two-tone finish with a darker camera module and a matte rear panel.

Interestingly, the silver colour option that appeared in earlier dummy-unit leaks is not visible in the latest batch of images.

Design appears familiar

The latest leak does not suggest any major design overhaul. Instead, Apple seems to be continuing with the overall design language seen in recent Pro models.

Previous leaks had also revealed what were claimed to be metal chassis components for the iPhone 18 Pro series. Those images offered an early look at the device’s structure, while the new leak appears to show what could be a near-finished version of the phone.

Going by these leaks, Apple doesn’t seem to be making major changes to the overall design. Instead, the company appears to be making smaller refinements while keeping the familiar Pro-series look intact.

Expected specifications

Beyond the new colour options, leaks suggest the iPhone 18 Pro Max could arrive with Apple’s next-generation A20 Pro Bionic chipset under the hood.

Another change being discussed is a smaller Dynamic Island on the Pro models. Battery capacities, however, are expected to remain largely similar to the current generation.

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Expected launch timeline

As of now, Apple has not shared any official information about the iPhone 18 series. The company is expected to unveil the series during its usual September launch event. Rumours also suggest that Apple could introduce its first foldable iPhone alongside the iPhone 18 family at the same event.