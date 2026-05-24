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7 best ChatGPT prompts to build your resume for the next job

Building a resume feels confusing sometimes. These ChatGPT prompts can help improve structure, wording, and clarity without making the resume sound overly robotic.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: May 24, 2026, 08:28 PM (IST)

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Resume Rewrite

“Rewrite my resume for a [job role] position in a professional but simple tone. Keep it ATS-friendly and improve the wording without making it sound fake.”

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Better Bullet Points

“Turn my work experience into stronger resume bullet points with action words and measurable impact.” I like this prompt because it helps normal job descriptions sound cleaner and more professional instantly.

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Resume Summary

“Write a short professional resume summary for someone with [X years] of experience in [industry].”

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Skill Gap Check

“Compare my resume with this job description and tell me which important skills or keywords are missing.”

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ATS Applicant Tracking System Optimisation

“Make my resume ATS-friendly by improving formatting, keywords, and readability for recruiters.”

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Fresher Resume

“Create a fresher resume for someone with internships, projects, certifications, and no full-time experience.”

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Stronger Wording

“Suggest better action words and stronger phrasing for my resume without sounding too exaggerated.”

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TIP: Always Edit It Yourself

ChatGPT can improve structure and wording, but I’d still avoid copying everything exactly as generated. Editing the final version personally keeps the resume more genuine and believable.