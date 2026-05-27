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6 best side-by-side refrigerators under Rs 1 Lakh for large families

Side-by-side refrigerators are no longer just about premium looks. From bigger storage to convertible modes and smart cooling, these options make more sense for large families and modern kitchens.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: May 27, 2026, 11:15 PM (IST)

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How to choose one

Before buying a side-by-side refrigerator, I’d first check the storage capacity and kitchen space. Features like convertible cooling, inverter compressors, and energy ratings also make a noticeable difference in long-term usage.

Haier 596Lzoom icon
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Haier 596L 2 Door Side by Side Refrigerator

At Rs 70,290, this Haier side by side refrigerator comes with 596L of capacity which is perfect for a large family. It offers a 3 star energy efficiency rating. Haier also adds a water dispenser too.

Godrej 600Lzoom icon
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Godrej 600L Double Door Side by Side Refrigerator

At Rs 65,990, this Godrej double door side by side refrigerator comes with a large 600L capacity. It also features LED display control panel and preset cooling modes.

LG 650Lzoom icon
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LG 650L 3 Star Side by Side Convertible Refrigerator

Priced at Rs 83,340, this LG side-by-side Convertible Refrigerator comes with 650L of capacity and multi-air flow option which distribute and circulate cool air to every comer of the refrigerator.

Midea 560Lzoom icon
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Midea 560L Frost Free Side by Side Refrigerator

Priced at just Rs 47,990, this Midea side-by-side refrigerator is perfect for a vast storage at a reasonable price. It has a capacity of 560 litres and comes with an auto-defrost cooling option.

Samsung 653Lzoom icon
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Samsung 653L Side By Side Refrigerator

This premium side-by-side refrigerator by Samsung offers 653L capacity and 3-star energy saving rating. It brings 5 conversion modes and Wi-Fi, which lets you control it from anywhere. It will cost you Rs 85,990.

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Samsung French Door Refrigerator 550L

With a capacity of 550L, this Samsung French door option is available at Rs 67,990 on Amazon. The freezer can be converted into a normal fridge for extra storage whenever needed.

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Why these make sense

These refrigerators are useful if you need more organised storage for groceries, beverages, frozen food, and meal prep. The wider design also makes daily access easier compared to traditional double-door fridges.