6 best side-by-side refrigerators under Rs 1 Lakh for large families

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: May 27, 2026, 11:15 PM (IST)
Before buying a side-by-side refrigerator, I’d first check the storage capacity and kitchen space. Features like convertible cooling, inverter compressors, and energy ratings also make a noticeable difference in long-term usage.
At Rs 70,290, this Haier side by side refrigerator comes with 596L of capacity which is perfect for a large family. It offers a 3 star energy efficiency rating. Haier also adds a water dispenser too.
At Rs 65,990, this Godrej double door side by side refrigerator comes with a large 600L capacity. It also features LED display control panel and preset cooling modes.
Priced at Rs 83,340, this LG side-by-side Convertible Refrigerator comes with 650L of capacity and multi-air flow option which distribute and circulate cool air to every comer of the refrigerator.
Priced at just Rs 47,990, this Midea side-by-side refrigerator is perfect for a vast storage at a reasonable price. It has a capacity of 560 litres and comes with an auto-defrost cooling option.
This premium side-by-side refrigerator by Samsung offers 653L capacity and 3-star energy saving rating. It brings 5 conversion modes and Wi-Fi, which lets you control it from anywhere. It will cost you Rs 85,990.
With a capacity of 550L, this Samsung French door option is available at Rs 67,990 on Amazon. The freezer can be converted into a normal fridge for extra storage whenever needed.
These refrigerators are useful if you need more organised storage for groceries, beverages, frozen food, and meal prep. The wider design also makes daily access easier compared to traditional double-door fridges.
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