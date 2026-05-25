8 ChatGPT prompts every working professional should know

Written By Divya
Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya|
Published: May 25, 2026, 10:44 PM (IST)
“Rewrite this email in a professional, polite, and simple tone without sounding too robotic. Keep it short, clear, and suitable for office communication.”
“Turn these rough meeting notes into proper meeting minutes with action points, deadlines, and key discussion highlights in a clean format.”
“Create a professional PowerPoint presentation structure for this topic with introduction, key points, conclusion, and slide-wise breakdown.”
“Write a short project update message for my manager/team in a professional tone covering completed work, pending tasks, and next steps.”
“Explain this Excel formula problem in simple language and suggest an easier way to solve it step-by-step for beginners.”
“Rewrite my resume for a [job role] position using stronger bullet points, ATS-friendly keywords, and a professional but natural tone.”
“Act like an HR interviewer and ask me important interview questions for this role along with strong sample answers and improvement suggestions.”
“Create a productive daily work schedule for me based on these tasks, deadlines, meetings, and break timings to improve focus and time management.”
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