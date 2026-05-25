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8 ChatGPT prompts every working professional should know

Office work sometimes feels repetitive more than difficult. These ChatGPT prompts can help save time with emails, meetings, presentations, and everyday tasks without making things feel robotic.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: May 25, 2026, 10:44 PM (IST)

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Email Replieszoom icon
18

Email Replies

“Rewrite this email in a professional, polite, and simple tone without sounding too robotic. Keep it short, clear, and suitable for office communication.”

Meeting Noteszoom icon
28

Meeting Notes

“Turn these rough meeting notes into proper meeting minutes with action points, deadlines, and key discussion highlights in a clean format.”

PPTzoom icon
38

PPT Outline

“Create a professional PowerPoint presentation structure for this topic with introduction, key points, conclusion, and slide-wise breakdown.”

Daily Updateszoom icon
48

Plan Daily Updates

“Write a short project update message for my manager/team in a professional tone covering completed work, pending tasks, and next steps.”

Excelzoom icon
58

Excel Help

“Explain this Excel formula problem in simple language and suggest an easier way to solve it step-by-step for beginners.”

Resumezoom icon
68

Resume Rewrite

“Rewrite my resume for a [job role] position using stronger bullet points, ATS-friendly keywords, and a professional but natural tone.”

Interviewzoom icon
78

Interview Prep

“Act like an HR interviewer and ask me important interview questions for this role along with strong sample answers and improvement suggestions.”

chatGPTzoom icon
88

Work Planning

“Create a productive daily work schedule for me based on these tasks, deadlines, meetings, and break timings to improve focus and time management.”