HP OmniBook Ultra Review: A Premium AI Laptop That Gets Most Things Right

Thin and light laptops have become incredibly good over the last few years. Also Read: ASUS Ascent QN10 mini PC debuts with Snapdragon X2 Elite and on-device AI capabilities

The problem is that most of them excel at one thing while compromising somewhere else. Some are powerful but bulky. Others look stunning but struggle once real work begins. And then there are laptops that are packed with AI features but forget the basics entirely. The HP OmniBook Ultra feels like HP is trying to avoid all those traps. Also Read: New MacBook Pro with M5 Pro and M5 Max may arrive earlier than expected; Here's when to expect

After spending time with it, what stands out isn’t the AI branding or the marketing around NPUs and TOPS. Instead, it’s how balanced the overall experience feels. Also Read: Apple may launch two MacBook Pro updates in 2026, major redesign expected later: Report

Design & Build: Premium Without Looking Flashy

The OmniBook Ultra immediately gives off premium ultrabook vibes.

The chassis is crafted from aluminium and feels impressively rigid despite its slim profile. HP claims the laptop passes multiple MIL-STD durability tests, and while most users won’t actively test that, the solid construction inspires confidence. What I appreciate most is the restraint. There are no flashy design elements, unnecessary RGB lights, or aggressive styling cues. HP has kept things clean and professional. Whether you’re carrying it into a boardroom, a coffee shop, or a creator workspace, it fits in naturally.

At around 1.27kg, portability is excellent. Throw it into a backpack and you’ll barely notice the weight. The Stone Blue finish is particularly attractive, offering a subtle personality without being distracting. HP has also added an anti-fingerprint coating, which genuinely helps keep the laptop looking cleaner over time.

Display: Easily One of the Highlights

The display is where the OmniBook Ultra starts to justify its premium positioning.

HP offers a gorgeous 14’’ OLED touchscreen panel with up to 3K resolution, 120Hz refresh rate, Gorilla Glass protection, and full DCI-P3 colour coverage. The moment you power it on, the difference is obvious. Colours look vibrant without feeling exaggerated. Blacks are properly deep, HDR content looks fantastic, and text appears razor sharp. The 120Hz refresh rate also adds a layer of smoothness that becomes difficult to give up once you’re used to it. Everything from scrolling webpages to navigating Windows feels more fluid. The touchscreen implementation is also surprisingly useful during everyday use. Whether it’s quickly navigating presentations, browsing, or media consumption, touch support adds convenience without feeling gimmicky.

That said, there is one compromise.

Like most glossy OLED displays, reflections can become noticeable in brightly lit environments. The panel gets bright enough to compensate for most situations, but if you frequently work outdoors or under harsh lighting, you’ll notice it.

Performance: Fast, Responsive and Efficient

Depending on the configuration, the OmniBook Ultra is available with either Intel Core Ultra processors or Qualcomm Snapdragon X2 chips, with HP positioning it heavily as an AI PC. HP claims up to 85 TOPS of NPU performance on Snapdragon variants and even higher combined AI performance on Intel configurations.

Thankfully, the real-world experience is much more important than the marketing numbers. In day to day usage, the laptop feels extremely responsive. Multiple Chrome tabs, video meetings, office work, content creation, presentations and multitasking are handled effortlessly. Applications launch quickly, animations remain smooth and the laptop rarely feels stressed during normal productivity workloads. Thermals are also surprisingly controlled for such a thin machine. HP’s vapor chamber cooling solution does a respectable job of keeping temperatures in check.



No, this isn’t a gaming laptop or a mobile workstation designed for heavy rendering workloads. But for the audience HP is targeting, the performance feels more than adequate.

AI Features: Useful More Than Revolutionary

Like every premium laptop launched recently, AI is a major talking point. HP includes several AI-powered features, including webcam enhancements, posture monitoring, noise reduction, AI-assisted productivity tools and Windows Copilot integration.



One feature I found genuinely interesting is HP’s posture monitoring system, which uses the IR camera to remind users when they’re sitting incorrectly for long periods. Is it life-changing? Probably not. But it is the kind of thoughtful feature that feels more practical than many AI gimmicks currently flooding the market.



Battery Life: A Major Strength

Battery life is easily one of the OmniBook Ultra’s strongest selling points. HP has equipped the laptop with a 70kWh battery and makes some extremely ambitious battery life claims depending on the configuration. While real world numbers naturally vary, the overall battery performance is genuinely impressive for a thin OLED ultrabook. Even during heavier productivity days, the laptop feels dependable enough to comfortably get through a full workday. Fast charging support is another welcome addition. HP claims around 50% charge in roughly 45 minutes. The compact USB-C GaN charger also deserves credit for being travel friendly.

Keyboard, Trackpad and Audio:

The keyboard feels well thought out. Key travel is comfortable, spacing is generous and typing sessions remain comfortable even after several hours. Writers, students and office users will have very little to complain about here.

The haptic touchpad is another highlight. It feels smooth, accurate and responsive while supporting a range of gesture controls. Audio quality also exceeded expectations.

The quad-speaker setup tuned by Poly Studio delivers clear vocals, decent bass and enough volume for media consumption without immediately reaching for headphones.

Ports & Connectivity: The Biggest Compromise

This is probably the area where some buyers will have concerns.



HP has gone all-in on USB-C. You get three high-speed USB-C ports along with modern wireless connectivity like Wi-Fi 7 and Bluetooth 5.4, which keeps the laptop future-ready.



However, there is no USB-A port, no HDMI port and no SD card slot. For some users, this won’t matter. For photographers, content creators and professionals who still rely on older accessories, it likely means carrying a dongle or hub regularly. It’s not a dealbreaker, but it’s worth knowing before you buy.

Pricing: The Real Challenge

The HP OmniBook Ultra starts at approximately ₹1,89,999 lakh in India depending on the configuration and processor variant. And honestly, that’s where the real challenge begins.

At this price point, HP isn’t just competing against Windows laptops. It’s competing against premium MacBooks, ASUS Zenbook models, Lenovo Yoga devices and several other high end ultrabooks. The good news is that the OmniBook Ultra has enough strengths to justify being part of that conversation.

The question is whether those strengths matter enough for your workflow.

Final Verdict

The HP OmniBook Ultra isn’t perfect. The glossy OLED panel can be reflective. The port selection feels limited. And buyers considering the Snapdragon version should still double-check compatibility for specialized software.

But beyond those concerns, HP has created something genuinely impressive. The display looks fantastic, performance feels quick, battery life is strong, build quality is excellent and the overall user experience feels polished. Most importantly, it doesn’t feel like an AI laptop pretending to be a premium ultrabook. It feels like a premium ultrabook that simply happens to have powerful AI capabilities.

And honestly, that’s probably the biggest compliment I can give it.