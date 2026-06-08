comscore
हिंदी
  • Home
  • Photo Gallery
  • How to find out if an app is secretly tracking you: Check THESE 8 signs

How to find out if an app is secretly tracking you: Check THESE 8 signs

Many apps collect more information than users realise. These simple checks can help you understand what an app is accessing and whether it might be tracking your activity unnecessarily.

Edited By: Divya| Published By: Divya| Published: Jun 08, 2026, 06:13 PM (IST)

  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
  • whatsapp
  • twitter
  • facebook
app permissionszoom icon
18

Check App Permissions

The first thing to do is open your phone's app permissions section. If a flashlight app wants access to your contacts, microphone, location, and camera, that's usually a sign something isn't right.

location accesszoom icon
28

Look At Location Access

Many apps request location access even when they don't need it. Check whether apps are using Always Allow location permissions and switch them to While Using The App whenever possible.

Microphone Usagezoom icon
38

Check Microphone Usage

Both Android and iPhone show indicators when the microphone is active. If you notice the microphone icon appearing when you're not actively using the app, it's worth investigating further.

OnePlus 15 (3)zoom icon
48

Review Camera Access

Some apps request camera permissions during setup and never actually need them again. Go through your installed apps and disable camera access for anything that doesn't genuinely require it.

privacyzoom icon
58

Check Privacy Dashboard

Android's Privacy Dashboard and Apple's App Privacy settings show which apps recently accessed sensitive data like location, camera, microphone, and contacts. This can reveal surprising activity.

Phones (4)zoom icon
68

Watch For Excessive Battery Drain

Apps that constantly run in the background often consume more battery than expected. If an app is draining battery unusually fast, it may also be continuously collecting data.

Phones (6)zoom icon
78

Read The Data Collection Labels

Both Google Play Store and App Store listings now show what kind of data an app collects. Before installing an app, spend a few seconds reviewing these privacy details.

Phones (5)zoom icon
88

Delete Apps You No Longer Use

Unused apps can still hold permissions and access certain information. Removing apps you no longer need is one of the easiest ways to reduce unnecessary tracking on your phone.