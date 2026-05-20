Best Android phones under Rs 40,000 for gaming, camera and battery

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Realme GT 7T

The realme GT 7T comes with 12GB RAM and 512GB internal storage. The smartphone is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8400 MAX processor and packs a 7000mAh battery with 120W fast charging support. It features an AI 4K 60FPS travel camera setup along with a 360-degree IceSense cooling design with graphene for thermal management. The phone also offers a display with up to 6000 nits peak brightness and the realme GT 7T is priced at Rs 38,990.