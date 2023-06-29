Asus Zenfone 10 comes with a 5.9-inch compact display and is powered by the fastest mobile chip by Qualcomm, the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2.

Asus on Thursday unveiled the much-awaited compact smartphone in the global market. The Asus Zenfone 10 comes with a 5.9-inch small screen but packs solid hardware. Some of its highlights include a 144Hz panel, dual cameras, and Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC.

Asus Zenfone 10 price, colors, and availability

The Asus Zenfone 10 is priced at €799 (roughly Rs 71,300) for the 8GB RAM + 128GB storage variant. The 8GB RAM + 256GB storage variant costs EUR 849 (75,700) and the 16GB RAM + 512GB storage variant is priced at EUR 929 (Rs 82,900).

The device comes in five different color options – Aurora Green, Starry Blue, Eclipse Red, Midnight Black, and Comet White. It will go on sale in select European markets soon. There’s no word on the India launch of the phone.

Asus Zenfone 10 specifications

The Asus Zenfone 10 comes with an eco-friendly design. Asus reduced the use of petrochemical on the back cover by 50 percent. The smartphone is small in hands but big on features. Asus hasn’t changed the design much, it still sports a 5.9-inch AMOLED display.

The punch-hole screen now has a faster 144Hz refresh rate. Although, this faster refresh rate can only be enabled in select games using Game Genie. It’s something similar to the iQOO 11 5G, apparently.

The screen has 1100 nits of peak brightness, 112 percent DCI-P3 color gamut, and 107 percent NTSC. Asus has offered Corning Gorilla Glass Victus protection and Widevine L1 certification.

Coming to the optics, it boasts as simple as a dual camera system with a 50MP Sony IMX766 main lens that has a size of 1/1.56. It will produce 12.5MP images. The sensor has 6-Axis Hybrid Gimbal Stabilizer 2.0 technology that will help in stabilizing the final footage. The sensor can shoot 8K videos at 24fps.

The main lens is assisted by a 13MP ultra-wide sensor. It has a 120-degree FoV. There are several camera modes in the camera app such as Portrait, Pro (with RAW file support), Light Trail, Timelapse, Slow-mo, Night, and others. There’s a 32MP camera on the front for clicking selfies and doing video calls.

Powering the handset is the latest Qualcomm Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 SoC. It is an octa-core chipset paired with up to 16GB of LPDDR5x RAM and 512GB of UFS 4.0 internal storage. It packs a 4,300mAh battery with 30W wired and 15W wireless charging support. The smartphone boots on Android 13 OS out of the box.

The device has dual stereo speakers with Dirac HD Sound. It has Qualcomm Audio Codec as well as Spatial Sound by Dirac Virtuo for headphones. It also has a 3.5mm headphone jack. For connectivity, it has 5G, Wi-Fi 7, Bluetooth 5.3, GPS, and NFC. Asus has offered an IP68 rating for dust and water resistance.