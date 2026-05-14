Using an iPhone, iPad or Mac? Govt warns users to update devices immediately

If you use any Apple device, whether it is an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or even an Apple TV, then the latest warning from the Indian government’s cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, shouldn’t be ignored. The advisory has alerted about a vulnerability which allows attackers to steal personal information, run malicious code, bypass security protections, or even crash devices. Also Read: iOS 27 leak reveals camera, Safari and UI changes across iPhone: Know what to expect

The CERT-In report mentioned, “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple Products which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code, gain elevated privileges, and disclose sensitive information.” The attackers can bypass security restrictions or cause a denial of service condition on the targeted system, too. Also Read: Why your phone camera looks great in daylight but fails in night photos

So, should you worry? CERT-In has rated the vulnerabilities as “High” severity, which suggests that the flaws may lead to Information theft, malware installation, remote code execution, security bypass, device crashes or denial-of-service attacks. The advisory adds that there is a “High risk of information disclosure, code execution and denial of service.”

Apple alert: Which devices are affected?

The warning covers a wide range of Apple platforms, including:

iOS

iPadOS

macOS

watchOS

tvOS

visionOS

The report clearly shows that the issue is not limited to just iPhones. It also affects iPads, Mac computers, Apple Watches, Apple TV devices, and the Apple Vision Pro headset. CERT-In has specifically mentioned that both newer and older Apple devices could be impacted if they are running vulnerable software versions.

If you are wondering which software versions are affected, then know these are the affected ones:

iOS and iPadOS versions before 26.5

iOS and iPadOS versions before 18.7.9

iPadOS before 17.7.11

macOS Tahoe before 26.5

macOS Sequoia before 15.7.7

macOS Sonoma before 14.8.7

watchOS before 26.5

tvOS before 26.5

visionOS before 26.5

The advisory also highlights risks for older versions, such as iOS 16 and iOS 15 builds.

What should you do?

If you are worried that your device is under attack from this vulnerability, then you will be relieved to know that Apple has already released software updates to patch these issues. That means updating your device to the latest version is the simple way out.

To update your iPhone or iPad:

Simply go to the Settings app

Go to the General option

Tap Software Update and check for the latest one.

To update your Mac:

Open System Settings

Go to General

Click Software Update

How to update Apple Watch

To update your Apple Watch:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Make sure you open the Apple Watch app on your iPhone.

Now, go to the My Watch tab and tap General

Click on Software Update and download the update. This may ask for your iPhone/Watch passcode.

Make sure you keep your watch on the charger until the process is complete.

So whether you use the latest iPhone 17 series or an older iPhone model, keeping the software updated is currently the safest move.