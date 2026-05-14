Using an iPhone, iPad or Mac? Govt warns users to update devices immediately

Published By: Divya | Published: May 14, 2026, 04:04 PM (IST)
If you use any Apple device, whether it is an iPhone, iPad, Mac, Apple Watch or even an Apple TV, then the latest warning from the Indian government’s cybersecurity agency, CERT-In, shouldn’t be ignored. The advisory has alerted about a vulnerability which allows attackers to steal personal information, run malicious code, bypass security protections, or even crash devices. Also Read: iOS 27 leak reveals camera, Safari and UI changes across iPhone: Know what to expect
The CERT-In report mentioned, “Multiple vulnerabilities have been reported in Apple Products which could allow an attacker to execute arbitrary code, gain elevated privileges, and disclose sensitive information.” The attackers can bypass security restrictions or cause a denial of service condition on the targeted system, too. Also Read: Why your phone camera looks great in daylight but fails in night photos
So, should you worry? CERT-In has rated the vulnerabilities as “High” severity, which suggests that the flaws may lead to Information theft, malware installation, remote code execution, security bypass, device crashes or denial-of-service attacks. The advisory adds that there is a “High risk of information disclosure, code execution and denial of service.”
The warning covers a wide range of Apple platforms, including:
The report clearly shows that the issue is not limited to just iPhones. It also affects iPads, Mac computers, Apple Watches, Apple TV devices, and the Apple Vision Pro headset. CERT-In has specifically mentioned that both newer and older Apple devices could be impacted if they are running vulnerable software versions.
If you are wondering which software versions are affected, then know these are the affected ones:
The advisory also highlights risks for older versions, such as iOS 16 and iOS 15 builds.
If you are worried that your device is under attack from this vulnerability, then you will be relieved to know that Apple has already released software updates to patch these issues. That means updating your device to the latest version is the simple way out.
To update your iPhone or iPad:
To update your Mac:
How to update Apple Watch
To update your Apple Watch:
So whether you use the latest iPhone 17 series or an older iPhone model, keeping the software updated is currently the safest move.
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