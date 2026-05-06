Vivo X300 Ultra launches in India with 200MP cameras, 6600mAh battery; Price, specs, and top alternatives

Published By: Divya | Published: May 06, 2026, 04:01 PM (IST)
Vivo X300 Ultra has finally made its debut in India, along with the younger sibling X300 FE, which comes as the compact flagship model. While the X300 Ultra brings the most premium experience of Vivo so far, as it sits even above the standard X300 and the X300 Pro. The Vivo X300 Ultra also marks the first Ultra model in India too, which keeps it in the category of top-of-the-line smartphones.
What all does it bring to the table? From specifications, features, price and availability to the best options that you can buy instead of the latest Vivo X300 Ultra — know here. Also Read: 8 best camera phones for professional-style photos in 2026
The premium X300 Ultra is powered by the Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 chipset under the hood, coupled with the Adreno 840 GPU. It runs on OriginOS 6 based on Android 16. For the rich viewing experience, the X300 Ultra also features a large 6.82-inch AMOLED display with a 144Hz refresh rate. Also Read: Top upcoming smartphones launches in May 2026: Check full list
And when it comes to photography, Vivo has ensured to put all the essentials. It features a 200MP wide, 200MP periscope telephoto with 3.7x optical zoom and 105x digital zoom, and a 50MP ultrawide camera at the back.
Apart from this, the photography could be better with an external Zeiss telephoto lens, which is available to buy separately. It comes in two variants — 200mm and 400mm, which offer up to 17.4x optical zoom.
Moreover, the phone packs a 7000mAh battery with the support of 100W wired and 40W wireless charging.
Vivo X300 Ultra has been launched at Rs 1,59,999 for the sole variant of 16GB RAM and 512GB storage. The Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 Ultra lens with 400mm is available at Rs 27,999, while the Imaging Grip Kit costs Rs 11,999.
You can pre-book it now on Flipkart, Amazon and Vivo Store. However, the sale begins on May 14th.
The Vivo X300 Pro was no less than a premium smartphone. Here is how it differs from the latest Vivo X300 Ultra:
|Feature
|Vivo X300 Ultra
|Vivo X300 Pro
|Display
|6.82-inch AMOLED, 144Hz refresh rate
|6.78-inch AMOLED
|Processor
|Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5
|MediaTek Dimensity 9500
|GPU
|Adreno 840
|Arm G1-Ultra
|Operating System
|OriginOS 6 is based on Android 16
|OriginOS 6 is based on Android 16
|Main Camera
|200MP wide
|50MP wide
|Telephoto Camera
|200MP periscope telephoto
|200MP periscope telephoto
|Optical Zoom
|3.7x optical zoom
|3.7x optical zoom
|Digital Zoom
|Up to 105x digital zoom
|—
|Ultrawide Camera
|50MP ultrawide
|50MP ultrawide
|External Lens Support
|Zeiss external telephoto lens support (200mm & 400mm)
|ZEISS telephoto extender kit (up to 200mm)
|Max Optical Zoom with Lens
|Up to 17.4x optical zoom
|2.35x
|Selfie Camera
|50MP
|50MP
|Battery
|6600mAh
|6510mAh
|Wired Charging
|100W
|90W
|Wireless Charging
|40W
|40W
|Price
|Rs 1,59,999 (16GB RAM + 512GB)
|Rs 1,09,999 (16GB RAM + 512GB)
At this price and with flagship features, you can find other alternatives, such as:
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