iPhone 17 Pro price dropped to its LOWEST; Check best deal on Flipkart, Amazon, Vijay Sales

Flipkart, Amazon, Croma and the rest of the e-commerce giants are hosting their own special summer sales with different names. Underneath, everyone is offering some of the most eye-catching deals with massive discounts and bank offers to let you take the premium devices at the best possible price. Amongst all, the iPhone 17 Pro caught the attention due to its massive price drop since its launch. Also Read: 7 best iPhone deals to check during upcoming Amazon and Flipkart sale

And this is a good sign, considering that many tech giants are raising the prices of their smartphones due to the chipset shortage and the rising costs of the components. But where should you buy the iPhone 17 Pro? Here is a detailed deal comparison for the iPhone 17 Pro. Also Read: Flipkart summer sale 2026 announced: Best tablet offers on Apple, Samsung, and more

iPhone 17 Pro Price Cut: Best Deal?

Amazon doesn’t have the iPhone 17 Pro right now, while Croma is selling it at the same launch price as earlier. Vijay Sales is offering it with a 3 percent discount at Rs 1,30,790 for the base variant, plus Rs 4,000 off via ICICI and the SBI credit card (effective price: Rs 1,26,790). On the other hand, Reliance Digital has listed it at Rs 1,30,990, along with Rs 3000 off on ICICI, SBI and AXIS bank credit cards, which will let you take it for Rs 1,27,990.

It is Flipkart which is offering it at its lowest price of Rs 1,19,900 against the launch price of Rs 1,34,990 for the 256GB storage variant. That means there is a flat Rs 15,000 without the need for any card offers. However, to further sweeten the deal, the Flipkart Axis Bank Credit card users can grab Rs 4,500 off, while the Flipkart SBI Credit card holders are eligible for Rs 4000 off.

But there is a catch! The maximum discount on Flipkart is only available for the Deep Blue colour variant.

iPhone 17 Pro: Who Should Buy It?

Before rushing to buy the iPhone 17 Pro, you must know what it offers. The iPhone 17 Pro is powered by the Apple A19 Pro chipset under the hood, which is the latest processor by Apple. It features a 6.3-inch OLED display with a 120Hz refresh rate and 3000 nits peak brightness. For photography, it gets a triple camera setup at the back of 48MP each — wide, periscope telephoto, and an ultrawide. On the front too, it brings an 18MP selfie camera.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Quick Specs: