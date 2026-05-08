iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra launch timeline leaks ahead of September event

Apple’s iPhones are always one of the most talked about devices in the smartphone industry. Every year Apple makes headlines for its new iPhones and 2026 is also not untouched with it. The next-generation iPhone lineup – the iPhone 18 series is already becoming one of the most awaited and closely watched smartphone launches of 2026. Even though the tech giant has not officially announced anything yet, we all know that September 2026 will once again witness the launch of iPhone 18, iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Ultra, and iPhone Air 2. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro CAD leak shows subtle update with smaller Dynamic Island

While the company remains silent about its upcoming lineup, the long-established launch strategy suggests and gives us a fair indication of when the new iPhones may arrive. This time, the possibility of foldable iPhone launching alongside the iPhone 18 Pro models is also creating stir among tech enthusiasts. If foldable iPhone launches, then this could become Apple’s biggest iPhone design shift in years. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max: 5 things Apple should fix instead of playing safe

Apple Expected To Hold iPhone 18 Launch Event In September

Apple traditionally holds its iPhone launch event in first half of September, especially on Tuesday or Wednesday. Based on company’s previous schedules and the 2026 calendar, industry experts believe that the keynote might happen around 9 September, 2026.

Besides this, Apple generally avoids scheduling its launch event immediately after Labor Day in the United States and the reason for this is:

International media travel to Cupertino

Retail partners attend the launch

Developer and production teams require additional preparation time

This is the reason the second week of September could be the suitable for company to most likely host its launch window for the iPhone 18 series.

iPhone 18 Pro And Foldable iPhone Ultra Could Launch Together

The launch event is expected to introduce:

iPhone 18 Pro

iPhone 18 Pro Max

Apple’s first foldable iPhone

While we all are assuming what could be the names of next iPhones devices, there’s one more product this time which is gaining wide attention and that is – iPhone Fold, Fodlable iPhone, or iPhone Ultra. The company seems to be rebranding its foldable iPhone as iPhone Ultra.

If this is true, this would mark Apple’s official entry into the foldable smartphone market. This segment is currently dominated by Samsung, Google, and Huawei, competing aggressively.

The foldable iPhone is expected to be company’s most premium iPhone offering and it might include:

Larger flexible display technology

New multitasking features

Ultra-premium pricing

Redesigned hinge system

Advanced AI-powered software experiences

Nevertheless, Apple has not confirmed the device officially.

iPhone 18 Series Pre-Orders And Sale Date Expected

If company follows its usual and traditional launch schedule, buyers can expect the pre-orders for the iPhone 18 lineup to take place on Friday, 11 September, 2026.

The tech giant is usually known for opening bookings shortly after the launch event, at around 8:00 AM Pacific Time.

However, the official release date is expected to fall one week later, which indicate September 18, 2026 as the likely sale date for iPhone 18 Pro and iPhone 18 Pro Max.

Talking about the foldable iPhone Ultra, it might launch slightly later. This might happen because foldable displays and hinge systems are more difficult to manufacture at scale.

iOS 27 Expected To Arrive Before iPhone 18 Sales Begin

Other than new hardware, Apple is also expected to release new software- iOS 27 around the same time. Apple is expected to announce iOS 27 at their annual Worldwide Developers Conference (WWDC) on June 8, 2026

Apple usually rolls out the latest iOS version:

A few days after the keynote

Before new iPhones reach stores

Older iPhones are expected to receive the update first and the upcoming iPhone 18 lineup will likely ship with iOS 27 pre-installed.

Reports suggest iOS 27 may focus heavily on:

AI-powered features

Siri improvements

Better multitasking

Smarter on-device intelligence

Deeper Apple ecosystem integration

Why The iPhone Ultra Could Become Apple’s Biggest Launch In Years

The rumored iPhone Ultra is already one of the hottest topics in Apple ecosystem because Apple has always avoided foldable phones for years despite growing competition.

Unlike many other foldable smartphones already available in market, Apple is expected to heavily focus on few things. These might include:

Display durability

Seamless software optimisation

Battery efficiency

App continuity

Premium build quality

According to industry analysts, Apple delayed entering the foldable segment because the company wanted the technology to mature first.

Apple’s Launch Pattern Makes The Timeline Easier To Predict

While Apple has not confirmed anything officially, the company’s launch history follows an extremely predictable structure and we could expect the next flagship devices in September 2026

In most years:

iPhone launch happens in September

Pre-orders open within days

Sales begin one week later

iOS update releases before shipment

Because Apple rarely changes its launch schedule dramatically, so industry experts have an accurate idea about when the next iPhone launch is happening.

iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, iPhone Ultra Expected Specifications

Specifications Apple iPhone 18 Pro Apple iPhone 18 Pro Max Apple iPhone Ultra Expected Launch September 2026 September 2026 September 2026 (rumored) Display Size 6.3-inch LTPO+ OLED 6.9-inch LTPO+ OLED Foldable OLED display Refresh Rate 120Hz ProMotion 120Hz ProMotion 120Hz adaptive refresh Processor Apple A20 Pro (2nm) Apple A20 Pro (2nm) Apple A20 Pro / Ultra variant Face ID Smaller Dynamic Island / partial under-display Face ID Smaller Dynamic Island / partial under-display Face ID Under-display Face ID expected Front Camera Punch-hole style camera expected Punch-hole style camera expected Under-display or punch-hole camera Rear Cameras Triple-camera setup Triple-camera setup Dual or triple-camera foldable setup Main Camera Feature Variable aperture camera Variable aperture camera Advanced foldable camera system Telephoto Camera Improved low-light zoom Improved low-light zoom Periscope-style zoom expected Connectivity Apple C2 5G modem, Wi-Fi 7 Apple C2 5G modem, Wi-Fi 7 Apple C2 modem, Wi-Fi 7 Satellite Features Expected Expected Expected Battery Larger battery expected Bigger battery than predecessor High-density foldable battery Build Titanium frame Titanium frame Foldable premium chassis Operating System iOS 27 iOS 27 iOS 27 Expected Colors Red, Purple, Burgundy (rumored) Red, Purple, Burgundy (rumored) Premium exclusive finishes Expected Price Starting around $1,099 Starting around $1,199 Around $2,000 expected Key Highlight Smaller Dynamic Island and AI upgrades Bigger battery and camera upgrades Apple’s first foldable iPhone

FAQs

When will Apple launch the iPhone 18 Pro?

Apple may unveil the iPhone 18 Pro during a September 2026 event.

What is the iPhone Ultra?

It is Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

When could iPhone 18 pre-orders begin?

Pre-orders are expected to begin around September 11, 2026.

Will iPhone 18 launch with iOS 27?

Yes.

Is Apple officially launching a foldable iPhone?

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Apple has not confirmed the foldable iPhone officially yet.