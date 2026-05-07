iPhone 18 Pro CAD leak shows subtle update with smaller Dynamic Island

Leaks around the iPhone 18 Pro have started picking up, and the latest ones focus on its design. New CAD renders are doing the rounds online, giving an early look at what Apple might be working on. At first glance, the update doesn’t look like a big shift. The overall design appears familiar, with changes mostly limited to the front. Also Read: iPhone 16, iPhone 15 Pro users may get compensation in $250 Million settlement case; Who are eligible?

Smaller Dynamic Island could finally happen

As per CAD renders shared by tipster @earlyappleleaks (via Android Headlines), the iPhone 18 Pro could come with a smaller Dynamic Island. These renders are said to be based on schematics shared with accessory makers, which are usually used for case production. Also Read: 7 best iPhone deals to check during upcoming Amazon and Flipkart sale

The new CAD confirms the smaller dynamic island of the iPhone 18 pro. The same goes for other designs. pic.twitter.com/v5T2kjGILe — Early Apple (@earlyappleleaks) May 4, 2026

According to the leak, the Dynamic Island could measure around 14.98mm in width. That puts it roughly 25 percent smaller than what we currently see on the iPhone 17 Pro. Some earlier reports had even suggested a reduction of up to 35 percent.

The likely reason behind this change is Apple moving some Face ID components under the display. The flood illuminator is expected to shift beneath the screen, but the infrared camera may still remain visible. So, the cutout will shrink, but it won’t disappear completely.

Design largely remains the same

Apart from the front, there doesn’t seem to be much changing. The rear camera layout is expected to stay the same, with Apple continuing the rectangular camera module seen in the iPhone 17 Pro series.

There could be small refinements in materials or finish, but nothing that changes the look in a noticeable way. This lines up with Apple’s recent approach, where design changes have been more gradual than drastic.

Apple may still be testing multiple versions

There are also indications that Apple hasn’t finalised design yet. Reports suggest the company has been testing multiple versions, including one with a smaller Dynamic Island and another that keeps it unchanged.

Some leaks even claim that the smaller Dynamic Island may not arrive with this generation at all and could be pushed to a later model. That makes the current information a bit mixed.

Dynamic Island isn’t going away yet

The Dynamic Island, which Apple introduced with the iPhone 14 Pro lineup, is still expected to stay for now.

Even though Apple is working towards under-display Face ID, it looks like the company is not ready to fully remove the visible cutout. The change, if it happens, will likely be gradual.

What these CAD leaks actually mean

CAD renders are usually based on early design files, and while they give a good idea of the overall shape, smaller details can still change before launch.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The iPhone 18 Pro series is expected to launch in September this year. We’ll get to see if these changes make through to the final version. Meanwhile, Apple is also reportedly planning a different release approach for its upcoming lineup. The company is said to launch the iPhone 18 Pro models along with their first foldable iPhone, possibly the iPhone Ultra, in September. The standard iPhone 18 model may not arrive until early next year.