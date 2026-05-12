No red, no gold, no orange? iPhone Ultra colour leak raises questions

If the rumours are correct, then Apple’s first foldable – iPhone Ultra – is not far away. And the leaks and rumours are picking up the pace with time. Now, a latest leak has shed light on Apple’s possible approach to keep things simple with its first foldable phone, especially when it comes to colours. Also Read: iOS 26.5 now available: Encrypted RCS chats, new App Store features and more

As per the supply-chain report shared by Macworld, the iPhone Ultra is expected to be available in two colour options. Note that back in February 2026, a tipster “Instant Digital” on Weibo, who has a past record of sharing several promising details, suggested that Apple is considering only two colour finishes for the foldable iPhone. At that time, the leaker mentioned white as one of the confirmed shades but did not reveal the second option. Also Read: WhatsApp Plus Subscription with premium features rolls out: Will you get it?

Now, a separate supply-chain report cited by Macworld suggests that the two colours may include a silver-white finish and a deep indigo or ‘Deep Blue’-inspired option. The report also suggests that Apple may avoid bright or flashy colour options for its first-generation foldable device. Also Read: 5 best iPhone deals on Flipkart SASA Lele sale 2026 you shouldn’t ignore

Why is Apple considering only two colours?

If this comes true, the moment will be a small Déjà vu of the iPhone X launch. When it was introduced back in 2017, it came in only two colour options – Silver and Space Grey. However, Apple later expanded the colour options after the stabilisation of production.

The same reason could be behind the iPhone Ultra’s limited colour approach. Some previous leaks suggest that the foldable iPhone is already facing a delay. Even the famous analyst Ming-Chi Kuo suggested that Apple’s production may remain limited even after its launch in September due to supply and production challenges. Adding more colours simply means adding more complexity to the production, inventory management and hence, more chances of delays.

Despite that, another leak on Weibo suggests that Apple may redesign the internal structure, which may make it easier to repair than the existing foldable smartphones. It has been rumoured that Apple has adjusted the motherboard placement and even the button positioning to avoid any complicated cable routing around the foldable display.

iPhone Ultra: Specifications and features – what to expect

Apart from these, know that the foldable iPhone is expected to feature a 7.8-inch inner display and a 5.5-inch outer screen when folded. At the back, it may feature a dual rear camera setup, which is still unknown. Talking about the battery, it may pack one of the largest batteries ever on an iPhone. For security purposes, the iPhone Ultra may feature Touch ID support too.

And the price is expected to cross the $2,000 price mark, placing it in the ultra-premium segment of smartphones.

Clearly, Apple seems to be taking a more controlled first step, unlike brands like Samsung and OPPO, which have experimented with bold foldable designs and colours.

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Note: The above-mentioned specifications, features and design elements about the iPhone Ultra are based on the leaks and rumours. Techlusive doesn’t claim them to be true. We suggest taking the information with caution and waiting for the official details to be revealed about the first foldable iPhone.