Apple’s “Spatial iPhone” with 3D holographic display could be the next big thing

While Apple is planning for the iPhone 18 series launch later this year, a new leak suggests that the company could be working on something very different for future iPhones. It’s being referred to as “Spatial iPhone,” and the biggest change here is the display. Instead of the usual flat screen, it could feature a holographic or depth-based display that can show 3D-like visuals without needing glasses. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, iPhone 18 Pro Max, and iPhone Ultra launch timeline leaks ahead of September event

This is still early information coming from leaks, so there’s no official confirmation at this point. But it does give a rough idea of where things could be heading, especially with Apple already focusing on spatial computing in products like Vision Pro. Also Read: Apple again lands in trouble with Rs 38,500 crore lawsuit over iCloud pricing

What the leak is suggesting

The latest details come from a tipster who shared information based on supply chain discussions (via MacRumors). According to these reports, Apple could be working with Samsung for a new type of display. Also Read: Fitbit Air launched: Screenless fitness tracker with AI health coach, 7-day battery life and iPhone support

Apple doesn’t manufacture its own screens, so it usually relies on partners like Samsung for iPhone panels. The display in question is said to be internally referred to as “H1” or “MH1”.

At the same time, this project is still said to be in an early research phase. Some estimates point to a possible timeline closer to 2030 for such holographic smartphones to actually become real products.

How this holographic display could work

The idea here is not the same as older 3D displays we saw years ago. This system is expected to combine eye-tracking with something called diffractive beam-steering.

In simple terms, the display could redirect light towards your eyes at specific angles. The idea is that things on the screen won’t look completely flat anymore. Instead, they may appear slightly raised, giving a bit of depth while you’re looking at them.

There’s also talk of a nano-structured layer being added inside the AMOLED display, which is what would help create that effect.

At the same time, normal usage isn’t expected to change. The screen should still show full 4K quality like it does now. The holographic effect would only activate when needed, so there is no loss in clarity during regular tasks.

What you could actually do with it

If this technology makes it to a real device, it could change how content looks on a phone. Videos, images, or even apps could appear with depth, instead of staying flat on the screen.

There are also reports of a feature where you can tilt the phone and look around objects in a video, almost like changing your viewing angle slightly. This is being described as a “360-degree” viewing effect.

A similar concept was seen earlier with devices like the Amazon Fire Phone, but the new approach is expected to be more advanced and less dependent on cameras alone.

Apple’s history with this technology

This is not the first time Apple has explored such ideas. The company has been working on similar concepts for years.

Back in 2008, Apple filed a patent for a glasses-free 3D display that could adjust visuals based on the user’s position. Later in 2014, it also received a patent for an interactive holographic display system.

Even though none of these ideas made it to an actual iPhone, they show that Apple has been exploring this space for a long time. More recently, future Apple CEO John Ternus have also spoken about blending the digital and physical world, which fits into the broader idea of spatial computing.

What this means for future iPhones

Right now, all of this is still in the early stage. The display is still being worked on, and there’s no confirmation that it will be used in an iPhone anytime soon.

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Apple is also likely focusing on other updates in the near term, like design changes or new devices, so this kind of iPhone is still some time away.