Vivo X300 FE with iPhone Air-like design, ZEISS cameras launched in India: Price, specs, features

Vivo has expanded its X300 lineup of premium smartphones in India. The new additions include the X300 Ultra and X300 FE. While the Ultra model is built for mobile photography enthusiasts, the FE takes a different approach and seems to build a niche of its own. Like the X300 Ultra, the X300 FE also supports the ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2. Let’s take a look at the Vivo X300 FE’s pricing, offers, specifications, and features. Also Read: Vivo X300 Ultra launches in India with 200MP cameras, 6600mAh battery; Price, specs, and top alternatives

Vivo X300 FE price in India, offers, sale details

The Vivo X300 FE is priced at Rs 79,999 for the base model with 12GB RAM and 256GB storage. The higher configuration with 12GB RAM and 512GB storage costs Rs 89,999. Also Read: 8 best camera phones for professional-style photos in 2026

Vivo has also launched the ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 for X300 FE, priced at Rs 15,999, and the ZEISS Telephoto Extender Accessories Kit (case) at Rs 3,999.

Buyers can purchase the complete bundle, which includes the Vivo X300 FE + Extender & Accessories Kit, at Rs 95,997 (MOP – Rs 99,997).

Vivo is offering a 10% instant cashback on select bank cards along with Rs 5,000 upgrade bonus for loyal customers. Vivo X300 FE buyers will also be eligible for a 1-year extended warranty at zero cost.

At this pricing, the X300 FE sits between the Vivo X300 (Rs 75,999) and the Vivo X300 Pro (Rs 1,09,999) in the lineup.

The X300 FE is available in three colour options — Urban Olive, Noir Black, and Lilac Purple. It is currently available for pre-order on the company’s website, Flipkart, Amazon, and Vivo exclusive stores. It goes on sale in India starting from May 14.

Vivo X300 FE specifications: what it offers

The Vivo X300 FE is designed like a compact flagship. It features an iPhone Air-like horizontal camera bar, albeit with three sensors.

The device is equipped with a 6.31-inch AMOLED display with a 1,216 x 2,640 pixels resolution. It offers a 120Hz refresh rate, 460 PPI pixel density, and up to 5000 nits of peak brightness.

Internally, the X300 FE runs on a 3nm octa-core Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 chipset, paired with 12GB of LPDDR5X Ultra RAM and up to 512GB of UFS 4.1 storage. It also packs a 6,500mAh battery that supports 90W fast wired charging.

For photography, the X300 FE features a ZEISS-tuned triple rear camera setup headlined by a 50MP Sony IMX921 main sensor with f/1.57 aperture and optical image stabilisation (OIS). It is accompanied by an 8MP OmniVision OV08F10 ultra-wide camera with f/2.2 aperture and a 50MP 1/1.95-inch Sony IMX882 telephoto lens with f/2.65 aperture and OIS. On the front, there is a 50MP f/2.0 camera for selfies and video chats. The phone supports video recording in up to 8K resolution.

The rear cameras can shoot portraits across five focal lengths, including 23mm, 35mm, 50mm, 85mm, and 100mm.

The Vivo X300 FE also supports the 200mm equivalent Vivo ZEISS Telephoto Extender Gen 2 for shooting shaper and detailed photos and videos of distant objects. The camera attachment can be purchased separately.

In terms of connectivity, the Vivo X300 FE supports dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, and NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, and AGPS. Other features include Infrared blaster, in-display fingerprint sensor, and IP68/69 rating for dust and water resistance.

The Vivo X300 FE runs Android 16-based OriginOS 6 out of the box. The company promises up to 5 years of OS upgrades and 7 years of security updates for the flagship.

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Category Details Display 6.31-inch AMOLED, 1216 x 2640 pixels, 120Hz refresh rate, 460 PPI, 5000 nits brightness Processor Snapdragon 8 Gen 5 (3nm, octa-core) RAM 12GB LPDDR5X Ultra Storage 256GB / 512GB UFS 4.1 Battery 6,500mAh Charging 90W FlashCharge wired Operating System Android 16-based OriginOS 6 Rear Camera 50MP Sony IMX921 (f/1.57, OIS) + 8MP OmniVision OV08F10 ultra-wide (f/2.2) + 50MP Sony IMX882 telephoto (f/2.65, OIS) Front Camera 50MP (f/2.0) Video Recording Up to 8K resolution Connectivity Dual-band Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 6.0, NFC, GPS, BeiDou, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS, NavIC, AGPS Other Features Infrared blaster, in-display fingerprint sensor, IP68/69 dust & water resistance

Vivo X300 FE rivals

At Rs 79,999, the Vivo X300 FE has serious rivals in the market, including the iPhone 17 (Rs 82,999), the Samsung Galaxy S26 (Rs 79,999) and the Pixel 10 (Rs 79,999). Even the upcoming OPPO Find X9s will likely compete with the X300 FE at this price. While these touch the Rs 80,000-mark, other options like the Motorola Signature, OnePlus 15R, and iQOO 15R offer similar hardware and internals at around two-third of the Vivo X300 FE’s price.