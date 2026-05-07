OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite Launched in India: Check Details

OnePlus has launched its two smartphones in India under its mid-range category – OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite. Both smartphones are packed with decent features, catering to buyers looking for a new device without spending a massive amount. OnePlus Nord 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4, whereas OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite comes with a MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset. Also Read: Top upcoming smartphones launches in May 2026: Check full list

OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Price in India and Availability

OnePlus Nord 6 is priced at Rs 27,999. The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite starts a Rs 18,999 Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 6, Nord CE 6 Lite India sale dates confirmed ahead of May 7 launch

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is scheduled to go on sale in India from May 8 at 12pm, while the OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will become available starting May 12 at 12pm. Both smartphones will be sold through Amazon India, OnePlus India, OnePlus Experience Stores, and offline retail stores across the country. Also Read: OnePlus Nord CE 6, CE 6 Lite India launch confirmed for THIS date: Check expected specs, features

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Specifications

Processor and Performance

Under the hood, the OnePlus Nord CE 6 is powered by the Snapdragon 7s Gen 4 chipset, which is expected to deliver solid performance for multitasking, gaming, and daily usage. The phone is designed for users looking for a balanced mid-range experience with improved gaming capabilities.

Both the OnePlus Nord CE 6 and OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will run on OxygenOS 16 based on Android 16. The smartphone comes with up to 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. It also includes 8GB RAM along with OnePlus RAM-Vitalization support for improved multitasking performance.

Display

OnePlus has equipped the Nord CE 6 with a 6.78-inch 1.5K display that supports up to 1,800 nits peak brightness for better outdoor visibility. The smartphone also supports up to 144FPS gaming in select titles, which should provide smoother visuals and gameplay performance.

Camera features

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 features a 50MP primary rear camera with dual-axis optical image stabilisation and tri-axis electronic image stabilisation support. The device also includes a 2MP secondary camera. On the front, the smartphone gets a 32MP selfie camera using the Galaxycore GC32E2 sensor.

Battery and charging

The device packs a massive 8,000mAh battery, making it one of the biggest highlights of the smartphone. According to the company, the phone can deliver up to two days of usage on a single charge.

IP Ratings and Certifications

The standard OnePlus Nord CE 6 will also come with IP66, IP68, IP69, and IP69K ratings for dust and water resistance. The smartphone is additionally expected to feature MIL-STD-810H military-grade durability certification. For audio, the device will include dual stereo speakers.

Connectivity

The smartphone supports Bluetooth 5.2 connectivity. It also comes with an in-display fingerprint sensor for biometric authentication. The smartphone features dual stereo speakers with support for 300 percent Super Audio Mode. It also includes OReality Audio support and noise cancellation features.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Alternatives

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 is expected to compete with smartphones like the Nothing Phone 3a Pro, Poco F7, iQOO Neo series, and some premium mid-range models from Realme and Motorola. These smartphones mainly compete in areas such as gaming performance, battery life, display quality, and camera features.

OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Specifications

Processor and Performance

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 7400 Apex chipset. The smartphone comes with 6GB and 8GB RAM options. Storage variants include 128GB and 256GB UFS 3.1 storage. Available configurations include 6GB + 128GB, 8GB + 128GB, and 8GB + 256GB models.

Display

The smartphone features a 6.72-inch FHD+ display with a resolution of 1080 x 2400 pixels. It offers a pixel density of 392ppi and a 20:9 aspect ratio. The display supports a refresh rate of up to 144Hz.

Battery details

The smartphone packs a 7,000mAh battery. It supports 45W SUPERVOOC charging and 45W PPS charging. The device also supports 10W wired reverse charging and bypass charging.

Camera

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite features a 50MP primary rear camera using the Omnivision OV50D40 sensor. The device also includes a 2MP depth-assist camera. For selfies and video calls, the smartphone comes with an 8MP front camera.

Audio and Security

The smartphone comes with a side-mounted fingerprint sensor for security. It also features dual stereo speakers with support for 300 percent Ultra Volume Mode. Additional audio features include OReality Audio and noise cancellation support.

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OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite Alternatives

The OnePlus Nord CE 6 Lite will likely compete in the affordable mid-range category against devices like the CMF Phone 1, Realme Narzo series, Redmi Note series, and budget-focused smartphones from iQOO and Motorola.