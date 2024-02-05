Windows 11 is full of interesting tools that make it easier for users to perform tasks that once required dedicated apps and subscriptions. For instance, Windows 11 operating system offers multiple tools that make it easier for users to remove background in an image — something that earlier required dedicated image-editing software. So, if you find yourself in a place where you want to get rid of the background in an image, here is what you need to do. Check out three ways for the same:

READ MORE Microsoft adds more protection to AI tool that created Taylor Swift deepfakes

Using MS Office

Step 1: Open MS Office on your PC.

READ MORE Satya Nadella to visit India in February to discuss AI opportunities

Step 2: Select the picture that you want to remove the background from.

Step 3: On the toolbar, select Picture Format and then select Remove Background.

Alternatively, select Format and then select Remove Background option.

Step 4: The default background area will be colored magenta to mark it for removal, while the foreground will retain its natural colouring.

Step 5: If the default area isn’t correct, go to Background Removal > Picture Tools and then pick one of these options:

— Select Mark Areas to Keep and use the free-form drawing pencil to mark the areas on the picture that you want to keep.

— Select Mark Areas to Remove and use the drawing pencil to mark those areas.

Step 6: Select Keep Changes and you’re done.

Using Microsoft Designer

Step 1: Launch Designer and sign in with your Microsoft account.

Step 2: At the bottom of the screen select Skip and start with a blank design and then choose a canvas size.

Step 3: Select My media and upload your image and then drag it to the blank canvas.

Step 4: Select the on-canvas image to reveal the toolbar, then select Remove background.

Step 5: Select Download and then select Make background transparent.

Using Paint 3D

Step 1: Open Paint 3D on your Windows 11 PC.

Step 2: Select Menu > Open > Browse files > Open to open the image of which you want to remove the background for.

Step 3: On the toolbar, select Magic Select option.

Step 4: Adjust the focus area to fit around the area of the image you want to keep.

Step 5: Select Next.

Step 6: Use the Add and Remove options to change the areas you want to isolate by the tool.

Step 7: When your cutout is satisfactorily marked, select Done.

Step 8: Your focus object has now been lifted from the background of the picture. Select it and drag it to one side of the canvas.

Step 9: Delete the remainder of the picture from the canvas area: Click and drag over the canvas area to select it, then press Delete.

Step 10: On the toolbar, select Canvas > turn on Transparent canvas.

Step 11: Move your object back on the canvas area and adjust the dimensions of the canvas.

Step 12: To save the edited image, select Menu > Save as > Image > Save.