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Best headphones under Rs 10,000 during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 brings some of the best headphones under Rs 10,000 with strong features like active noise cancellation, long battery life, spatial audio, and clear calling performance. This guide covers top wireless and over-ear headphones that offer good value for music, gaming, and daily use. It helps you compare key features so you can choose the right headset based on your needs and budget

Edited By: Deepti Ratnam| Published By: Deepti Ratnam| Published: May 04, 2026, 04:16 PM (IST)

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Best Headphones Under Rs 10,000 During Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

Buying best headphones under Rs 10,000 during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026 makes sense because you can get premium features like active noise cancellation, long battery life, spatial audio, and better call quality at a much lower price. This price range includes models from top brands that normally cost more outside sale periods. It is also a good time to upgrade to wireless and over-ear designs that offer better comfort for long use. Overall, the sale helps you get higher-end audio features within a budget without compromising on quality.

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Noise Master Buds Max, Sound by Bose Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Noise Master Buds Max are wireless over-ear headphones with sound tuned by Bose. It comes with adaptive ANC, LHDC 5.0 support, and immersive spatial audio. It offers up to 60 hours of playtime with fast pairing and wear detection features. It is priced at Rs 9,999 after 17% discount from M.R.P. Rs 11,999.

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JBL Live 770NC True Adaptive Noise Cancellation Headphones

JBL Live 770NC is a wireless over-ear headphone with true adaptive noise cancellation. It supports spatial sound, customized EQ, and Personi-Fi 2.0 for personalized audio. It offers up to 65 hours of playtime with speed charge support and multipoint connection. It is priced at Rs 9,999 after 33% discount.

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Sony WH CH720N Active Noise Cancellation Wireless Bluetooth Over Ear Headphones

Sony WH-CH720N is a wireless over-ear headphone with active noise cancellation and built-in mic. It comes with adaptive sound control and customizable EQ settings for better audio experience. It offers up to 35 hours of battery life with quick charge support. It is priced at Rs 9,990 after 33% discount from M.R.P. Rs 14,990.

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Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone with Mic

Marshall Major IV Wireless Bluetooth On Ear Headphone comes with a mic and delivers 80+ hours of wireless playtime. It has an ergonomic design with improved ear cushions, 3D hinges, and a comfortable headband for long usage. It supports wireless charging and a multi-directional control knob for music and call control. It is priced at Rs 9,999 after 33% discount from M.R.P. Rs 14,999.

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Logitech Zone Vibe 100 Lightweight Wireless Over Ear Headphones

Logitech Zone Vibe 100 is a lightweight wireless over-ear headphone designed for work and calls. It comes with a noise-cancelling microphone for clear voice quality during meetings. It supports advanced multipoint Bluetooth and works with Teams, Google Meet, and Zoom on Mac and PC. It is priced at Rs 9,295 after 26% discount from M.R.P. Rs 12,495.

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Soundcore by Anker

soundcore by Anker Space One Active Noise Cancelling headphones offer strong noise cancellation with up to 2X stronger voice reduction. It supports LDAC Hi-Res wireless audio, Bluetooth 5.3, and app control for customization. It provides a comfortable fit with clear call quality and up to 40 hours ANC playtime. It is priced at Rs 8,216 after 59% discount.

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Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over Ear Bluetooth Headphones

Skullcandy Crusher Wireless Over-Ear Bluetooth Headphones come with adjustable sensory bass for a customizable sound experience. It has a noise-isolating over-ear design with plush memory foam ear cushions for comfort. It includes a built-in mic and controls for calls, volume, and playback. It offers up to 50 hours of battery life and is priced at Rs 8,999.

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Srhythm NiceComfort 95 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphone

Srhythm NiceComfort 95 Hybrid Noise Cancelling Headphone is a wireless Bluetooth headset with ENC and HD sound quality. It supports transparency mode for better awareness of surroundings and clearer communication. It comes with a sleek metal build and intuitive multi-function knob for easy control of music and calls. It offers up to 100 hours of playtime and fast charging with 10 minutes giving around 3 hours backup. It is priced at Rs 8,499 with Bluetooth 6.0 for stable connectivity.

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Which One Should You Choose

It depends on what you need most from your headphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. If you want best overall balance with strong noise cancellation and long battery life, Sony WH-CH720N or JBL Live 770NC are better options. If you want deep bass and heavy sound experience, Skullcandy Crusher Wireless is a good choice. If you prefer premium features like adaptive ANC, spatial audio, and app control, then Soundcore Space One or Noise Master Buds Max are better picks. If your focus is comfort and work calls, Logitech Zone Vibe 100 or Sony WH-CH720N will suit you more.