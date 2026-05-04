Best headphones under Rs 10,000 during Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026

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Which One Should You Choose

It depends on what you need most from your headphones during the Amazon Great Summer Sale 2026. If you want best overall balance with strong noise cancellation and long battery life, Sony WH-CH720N or JBL Live 770NC are better options. If you want deep bass and heavy sound experience, Skullcandy Crusher Wireless is a good choice. If you prefer premium features like adaptive ANC, spatial audio, and app control, then Soundcore Space One or Noise Master Buds Max are better picks. If your focus is comfort and work calls, Logitech Zone Vibe 100 or Sony WH-CH720N will suit you more.