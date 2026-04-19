Aadhaar card update rules 2026: Do you know you can change DOB and Gender only once in a lifetime

Indian citizen are mandatory to have an Aadhaar card as it is one of the most important identity documents in the country. It proves that you are the official citizen of India. The card is used in several important services, including government, verification, banking, and many other purposes. Many people update their Aadhaar card when they find any errors in it and when they need to change the details like address. Also Read: Aadhaar Card download without registered Mobile number? You can get it THIS way

Nevertheless, not everyone is aware of the fact that there are some details that can only be changed once in your lifetime. Do you know that you can get one chance to change some key details in your Aadhaar? Also Read: Aadhaar update 2026: Update your 10-year-old Aadhaar online for free before the 14 June deadline

Let’s find put what those details are Also Read: How to apply for Baal Aadhaar card for newborn: Step by step process every parent should know

Aadhaar Details That Only be Changed Once in Your Lifetime

Our Aadhaar cards are managed by the Unique Identification Authority of India. The government portal allows us to update our details when required like name, address, mobile number, email, and more can be updated when needed. But, there are some restrictions for some personal details.

Date of birth and gender can be updated only once in a lifetime. This is why it is highly crucial that the users must verify their information before making any update request. Once this update is done, it becomes difficult to make changes again through the normal process. The right Aadhaar information is required to facilitate verification in various services.

What Happens If Discrepancy is Found?

Any discrepancy in individual data may cause issues with the bank accounts, PAN connection, or the application of the government schemes. In case of the date of birth or gender, this may result in rejection when verifying it. These details are not easily manipulated again and so great care should be taken to make sure that the information given is accurate and corresponds to official documents.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to Update Gender and Date of Birth

Step 1: Go to the closest Aadhaar enrolment/update centre.

Step 2: Enter the Aadhaar update form using relevant and updated information.

Step 3: Provide valid documents such as birth certificate, passport or school records as evidence.

Step 4: Enter needed paperwork pertaining to the particular detail you wish to update.

Step 5: Full biometric verification such as finger printing and photo at the centre.

Step 6: Update the acknowledgement slip with update request number to track.

What to Do If Update is Rejected?

In some cases, Aadhaar update requests may get rejected. This is normally as a result of wrong documents, discrepancy in information or even incomplete information. Users are advised to inquire why they are rejected and reapply with correct documents. When it comes to date of birth or gender, and the update has been utilized once, it may not be accepted again under normal circumstances. In this instance, users might be required to call the support or visit the centre to be guided.

Important Things to Keep in Mind

Users should ensure that all the details are checked before seeking any update. To change date of birth and gender is a one-time action so one should be certain before making any change. Bring original and relevant documents to prevent being rejected. Store the update request number in a secure place because it aids in seeking the status of the request. Also, ensure that the information typed is consistent with other official records.

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The correct maintenance of Aadhaar information is crucial in both personal and professional activities. A simple miscalculation can cause future problems. As there are certain conditions under which some of the updates are made, users should take time and verify their information and provide accurate details to prevent future problems.