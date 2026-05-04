Aadhaar card will not change format, govt rejects viral claim: Here’s the truth

There are several rumors about a new Aadhaar card format is spreading online. Many posts on social media are claiming that the Government of India would soon change the Aadhaar card format to a simple version with only a photo and QR code. This information led to confusion among users who depend on Aadhaar as an identity proof. Nevertheless, the government has now clarified that there is no such change planned for the Aadhaar card format. Also Read: How to get Aadhaar card without OTP: Complete process guide

Indian Government Clarifies Aadhaar Redesign Rumors

The Press Information Bureau (PIB) has issued an official statement to address the claims about ne Aadhaar card format. The official website states that reports about Aadhaar card shifting t QR-only format are incorrect. Also Read: Aadhaar card update rules 2026: Do you know you can change DOB and Gender only once in a lifetime

The agency clearly mentioned that there are no plans of changing the format or redesigning the Aadhaar card. Hence, these news are misleading and people should not trust them and don’t believe on unverified reports. Also Read: Aadhaar update 2026: Update your 10-year-old Aadhaar online for free before the 14 June deadline

PIB Official Statement

In its official statement, PIB said that there are several reports and social media posts claiming the format change of Aadhaar card and spreading false information. It confirmed that these claims are not true.

According to PIB, ‘There is no plan for any such changes. Such news reports and social media posts are creating unwanted confusion in the minds of the people.’

The statement also advised citizens to follow only official channels and communication platforms for any updates.

Clarification on some news reports on the “new look” of #Aadhaar There are intermittent news reports and social media posts explaining how Aadhaar’s look may change by the end of this year to just a photo and a QR code, alone. This is NOT CORRECT. There is no plan for any such… — PIB India (@PIB_India) May 3, 2026

UIDAI Denies Any Changes to Aadhaar Card

Also, the Unique Identification Authority of India has responded to these rumors and fake information about a new redesigned Aadhaar card. UIDAI is the official organization that manages Aadhaar services in India and it has confirmed that there is no redesign announced for Aadhaar card.

As per UIDAI, the current Aadhaar format will remain the same and valid. This include the existing layout, QR code, and personal details.

Aadhaar Information Remains Unchanged

Users will receive the same Aadhaar format if they apply for it. The front side will include the user’s photo, name, and QR Code. The back side will contain address details.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to Verify Official Aadhaar Updates

It is necessary that you should always rely on official sources for any updates. You can check information from the Press Information Bureau and Unique Authority of India. Both organizations regularly share verified information.

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Don’t trust forwarded messages or any viral posts without any official confirmation.

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