GT vs MI live streaming: When and where to watch IPL 2026 match 30 online and TV

Today is the 30th match of IPL 2026, taking place between the Gujarat Titans and Mumbai Indians. The match is gaining strong attraction and users across India are finding ways to watch the live stream of this high-impact match. The match will take place at Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad. Also Read: KKR vs RR live streaming: Watch today match, time, venue and full details for 19 April 2026

What makes this match even more interesting is the fact that both teams will enter the match with different momentum. While the Mumbai Indians are trying to recover from a poor performance, the Gujarat Titans looks confident. Also Read: SRH vs CSK live streaming, IPL 2026 match: When, where, how to watch Sunrisers Hyderabad vs Chennai Super Kings live online

Let’s check out how you can watch online this match Also Read: RCB vs DC live streaming, IPL 2026: When and where to watch today’s match

GT vs MI: How to Watch and Where to Watch Match Preview

You can watch today’s match between GT vs MI live on Star Sports Network. The channel is offering viewers to watch the match in different languages, including English, Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, and Kannada. You can select you preferred language from your TV settings. You need to have a valid subscription to access the full match on television.

How to Watch Online in India

You can easily watch GT vs MI IPL 2026 online via JioHotstar. The OTT platform is the official digital partner for IPL streaming. You can watch the match on mobile, tablet, or smart TV. Additionally, you can also have free access by finding a proper telecom plans.

Follow Step-by-Step Guide on How to Watch Online

Step 1: The first step is to download JioHotstar app or open the website.

Step 2: Login or sign in using your official mobile number or create a new account

Step 3: Now, you have to check appropriate recharge plan or subscription that includes JioHotstar access.

Step 4: Head to the sports section on JioHotstar and select today’s match.

Step 5: Click on the match and enjoy live streaming.

How to Get Free Streaming Options

Telecom operators like Jio, Airtel, and VI also offer free access to JioHotstar. You can choose these plans to watch IPL 2026 matches without any extra cost.

Gujarat Titans vs Mumbai Indians

Gujarat Titans are in good form after winning three matches in a row. Captain Shubman Gill is in the van, and has made regular scores. Bowling unit is also doing well and the bowlers such as Rashid Khan and Prasidh Krishna are performing well. Home playing provides them with an added advantage.

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Batting and bowling are the issues that Mumbai Indians are experiencing. Though Quinton de Kock had a good innings in the previous game, the team has already lost several matches. Captain Hardik Pandya will be worried about the bowling attack, particularly Jasprit Bumrah who has failed to take wicket in the recent matches. The team must have a powerful recovery not to get out of the competition.