This doctor is using Apple Vision Pro to perform eye surgery; How it works

Who thought Apple Vision Pro would be used during the operations? But this doctor proved it true. When Apple launches the Vision Pro, everyone gets excited to witness or consider it as a futuristic device, but its usage has been limited to everyday use, to be precise, just for fun. And its hefty $3,499 price for the base model couldn’t take the Vision Pro to the masses. But for a change, the Vision Pro is finally finding its more practical role – inside the operating room. Also Read: 3 big upgrades that will change everything in Apple iPhone Fold

In New York, ophthalmologist Dr. Eric Rosenberg performed its first surgery using Vision Pro on 15th October, 2025. And in a video on LinkedIn, he revealed that he has done hundreds since then. It began as an experiment but slowly turned into a consistent practice during the surgeries. Also Read: Mac mini now starts at Rs 79,900 in India as Apple removes cheaper model

Vision Pro in eye surgery: How does it work?

The idea of using robots or Vision Pro-like XR headsets is still a futuristic concept for patients. But Dr. Rosenberg’s practice is making it normal, at least for eye surgery for now. According to reports, the setup of Vision Pro during the eye surgery is not about replacing the traditional surgical tools, but changing how surgeons interact with them. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro, 18 Pro Max: 5 things Apple should fix instead of playing safe

The Vision Pro is basically a medium here, but the system runs on a platform called ScopeXR, which helps to stream live visuals from surgical microscopes directly into the headset. So basically, Vision Pro helps to avoid traditional lenses and observe the eye in a 3D view inside the headset, along with the patient data on top.

This helps to avoid switching between multiple screens or looking away to check the reports. Everything stays in front of the surgeon’s eyes while keeping the focus intact. Moreover, eye surgeries like cataracts require steady precision. Even small distractions can matter.

Connecting with specialists

Not just that, but another important part of the Vision Pro setup in the operating room is the remote collaboration. With the help of ScopeXR, they can connect with specialists joining virtually in real-time to assist or guide. This opens up possibilities beyond just one hospital. In complex cases, expertise can come from anywhere, without physically being in the room.

However, this kind of use is still at an early stage. Hospitals will need approvals, training, and proper validation before it becomes common. Cost is another factor that can’t be ignored.