No network? iPhones may soon still share Photos and Maps, here's how

Apple might be working on something that sounds simple but could be very useful in real life, sharing photos, messages, and even maps without internet. Right now, iPhones can already connect to satellites, but only for limited use. That could soon change. Also Read: Apple WWDC 2026: Siri AI upgrade includes new app integration, spotlight search, and iPhone experience boost

If you’re using newer iPhones (starting from the iPhone 14 series), you already get a few satellite-based features. These include emergency SOS, find My location sharing, roadside assistance, and basic text messaging. These tools are helpful, but they’re mostly designed for emergencies, not everyday use. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro and Pro Max new color leak: Dark cherry shade and variable aperture camera revealed

What may change?

The next step seems to be expanding this system beyond emergencies. Reports suggest that future updates could allow sending photos via Messages without internet and you will even be able to use Maps in offline conditions with satellite support. That means, it will let third-party apps access satellite connectivity. Also Read: Big relief for smartphone buyers: Aadhaar app won’t be forced on your device

In simple terms, your iPhone could stay useful even when there’s no signal, not just for emergencies, but for regular tasks too. There are also rumours about improving the connection itself, so you may not need to hold your phone in a specific direction to get a signal.

There is even an Amazon connection too. Amazon is planning to acquire Globalstar, which currently powers Apple’s satellite services. If the deal goes through, Apple could eventually rely on Amazon’s low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite network, which is expected to offer better coverage and faster connections over time. That said, this won’t happen immediately. The deal is expected to close by around 2027, so changes will likely roll out gradually.

What will remain the same?

For now, Apple is expected to continue its existing satellite features as they are. Emergency tools and basic messaging will still remain the priority. The newer features, if they arrive, will likely build on top of this rather than replace anything.

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If Apple manages to expand satellite features the right way, your iPhone could become a lot more useful in situations where connectivity usually drops, travel, remote areas, or even network outages.