CBSE 12th Result 2026: Where and how to check online

The CBSE class 12 result 2026 is expected to be announced soon, and for many students, this is one of the most important updates right now. Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Results: Can't access official website? Check via DigiLocker or UMANG App quickly

While the Central Board of Secondary Education has not confirmed the exact date yet, the result will be released online through official websites. This year, lakhs of students are waiting to check their scores, which will play a role in college admissions and next steps. Also Read: Your kids will thank you for this!

CBSE class 12 result: Where to check Class XII results online

Once released, students can check their CBSE class 12 result on the following platforms: Also Read: How to access your driving licence in the DigiLocker app

Central Board of Secondary Education official website: cbse.gov.in

results.cbse.nic.in

cbse.nic.in

DigiLocker platform

UMANG mobile app

It must be noted that these are the official sources and it’s better to avoid random websites, especially on days when traffic is high.

How to download CBSE Class 12 results: Step-by-step guide

Whenever the result is out, just follow these simple steps:

First of all, go to the official CBSE website (cbse.gov.in)

Click on the link for “CBSE Class 12 Result 2026”

Enter your roll number, school number, admit card ID, and date of birth

Double-check the details and submit

Your result will appear on the screen. Download it and take a printout for reference

Keep your login details ready beforehand to avoid last-minute confusion.

CBSE Class 12 Result: Other ways to access

If the website feels slow or doesn’t load, there are backup options. You can check your CBSE class 12 result via DigiLocker (for digital marksheet), UMANG app, SMS and IVRS services. The DigiLocker version is especially useful, as it’s officially verified and can be used for admissions.

The marksheet will include details like:

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Student name and roll number

Subject-wise marks

Total score

Result status (pass/fail)

In some cases, CBSE may also award grace marks. The CBSE class 12 result will be available online first, and the physical marksheet can be collected later from schools. For now, it’s best to keep checking official websites and have your details ready.