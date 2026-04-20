CBSE 12th Result 2026: Where and how to check online

Published By: Divya | Published: Apr 20, 2026, 09:33 PM (IST)
The CBSE class 12 result 2026 is expected to be announced soon, and for many students, this is one of the most important updates right now. Also Read: CBSE Class 10 Results: Can't access official website? Check via DigiLocker or UMANG App quickly
While the Central Board of Secondary Education has not confirmed the exact date yet, the result will be released online through official websites. This year, lakhs of students are waiting to check their scores, which will play a role in college admissions and next steps. Also Read: Your kids will thank you for this!
Once released, students can check their CBSE class 12 result on the following platforms: Also Read: How to access your driving licence in the DigiLocker app
It must be noted that these are the official sources and it’s better to avoid random websites, especially on days when traffic is high.
Whenever the result is out, just follow these simple steps:
Keep your login details ready beforehand to avoid last-minute confusion.
If the website feels slow or doesn’t load, there are backup options. You can check your CBSE class 12 result via DigiLocker (for digital marksheet), UMANG app, SMS and IVRS services. The DigiLocker version is especially useful, as it’s officially verified and can be used for admissions.
The marksheet will include details like:
In some cases, CBSE may also award grace marks. The CBSE class 12 result will be available online first, and the physical marksheet can be collected later from schools. For now, it’s best to keep checking official websites and have your details ready.
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