Google Gemini gets big update: Now create and download files instantly

Google has introduced a new update for its Gemini app, enhancing the user experience on the platform. The tech giant now allows users to create files and download them without leaving the chat screen. The new feature removes the need to copy text into other apps, making the process fast and even easier for everyday tasks. Also Read: Google Gemini now lets you download files from chat; Here's how to create PDFs, Word, Excel files

Google Launches New Gemini Feature

Google launched a new update for Gemini app, allowing users to generate complete documents inside the chat. To recall, earlier, users had to copy content and paste it into the tools sections like Word or Docs. But, now Gemini will allow users to create ready-to-use files in one step. Also Read: Google Gemini app leaks highlight new sidebar, icons, and live interface changes

This means, you can now simply type a prompt and ask Gemini to create a file. Once you enter the prompt, the feature will provide and generate a structured document based on the request. Also Read: Google launches Gemini 3.1 Flash TTS, a new AI voice model that supports 70+ languages

List of Supported File Formats in Gemini

With this new update, Gemini users can now ember multiple files in the AI platform. These files and documents include formats like PDF, Word, and text file. In addition, it will also support formats used in Google Docs and Google Slides.

As a result, you can create reports, notes, presentations, and more inside Gemini. The files will be formatted properly so that you don’t need extra editing in most cases.

Step-By-Step Guide on How to Create and Download Files

Creating and downloading files requires a simple step-by-step guide. Check out this simple guide.

Step 1: The first step is to type a request in the Chat.

Step 2: To understand this in better way, you can ask Gemini to create a report or a summary in PDF format.

Step 3: As soon as the file is ready, you can download it directly into the device.

Step 4: Furthermore, you can also export the file to Google Drive. This will make it easy to store and share files without using other apps.

Why This Feature Matters?

Google introduced this feature in Gemini to reduce extra steps and to save time. It means you no longer need third-party apps and tools to convert text into documents. Everything will happen inside one platform.

The feature is especially useful for students, office workers, and content creators. They can quickly turn ideas into proper documents.

Limitations

Besides offering the new feature, it also comes with several limitations. You cannot directly export files to Microsoft PowerPoint yet. Nevertheless, you can create presentations in Google Slides and then download them as a PPT file.

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What’s Ahead

The new file creation option in Gemini enables one to work on documents easily and quickly. It eliminates the manual processes and enhances productivity. With the ever-growing capacities of AI tools, tools such as this demonstrate how the routine tasks are becoming simpler with intelligent automation.