WhatsApp starts rolling out multi-device functionality globally

WhatsApp today announced that it has started rolling multi-device support functionality to all its users across the globe. With this update, WhatsApp users will be able to use the same WhatsApp account on up to four devices.

Up until now, WhatsApp users could connect only one WhatsApp account to a device. While they could use the company's web-based platform, that is, WhatsApp Web to access their WhatsApp accounts on their personal computers, laptops and tablets, the method required the primary device, that is, the smartphone, to be nearby. But the update eliminates that requirement by enabling users to access their WhatsApp accounts on up to four devices, which includes their primary device.

"Today, we're improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones," WhatsApp wrote in a blog post.

