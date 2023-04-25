comscore
WhatsApp starts rolling out multi-device functionality globally: Here’s how it works

Meta founder Mark Zuckerberg has announced that WhatsApp has started rolling out multi-device support feature to all users globally.

Highlights

  • WhatsApp has started rolling out multi-device support to its users.
  • WhatsApp had announced multi-device support feature back in 2021.
  • WhatsApp is expected to complete the roll out in coming weeks.
WhatsApp multi-device support

Image: WhatsApp

WhatsApp today announced that it has started rolling multi-device support functionality to all its users across the globe. With this update, WhatsApp users will be able to use the same WhatsApp account on up to four devices. Also Read - Google Authenticator gets Google Account support: What that means for you

Up until now, WhatsApp users could connect only one WhatsApp account to a device. While they could use the company’s web-based platform, that is, WhatsApp Web to access their WhatsApp accounts on their personal computers, laptops and tablets, the method required the primary device, that is, the smartphone, to be nearby. But the update eliminates that requirement by enabling users to access their WhatsApp accounts on up to four devices, which includes their primary device. Also Read - Alphabet CEO Sundar Pichai received $226 million in 2022 amid cost cutting measures

“Today, we’re improving our multi-device offering further by introducing the ability to use the same WhatsApp account on multiple phones,” WhatsApp wrote in a blog post. Also Read - WhatsApp to soon get Channels feature for broadcasting information

This story is developing….

  • Published Date: April 25, 2023 7:50 PM IST
