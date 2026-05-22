Meta launches new 'Forum' app focused entirely on Facebook Groups and community discussions

Meta has launched a new standalone app called Forum. The app is built specifically for people who spend most of their time interacting inside Facebook Groups. The app is quietly launched and is currently available on iOS. The app allows people to have a dedicated space to browse groups and interact with communities. You can also join discussions and ask questions without the overcrowding and clutter of the main Facebook feed. Also Read: Say No To Editing! Meta AI Translations Tool Can Automatically Dub Your Instagram And Facebook Videos

The newly launched Forum app doesn’t work like the regular Facebook app where groups are mixed with reels, marketplace listings, ads, and friend posts. Rather, the main goal of Forum is to put conversations first. The app is designed with an aim to bring recommendations, deeper discussions, and niche communities to the forefront. The app will connect people with similar interests. Also Read: WhatsApp May Soon Let You Import Profile Photos From Facebook And Instagram

Forum is designed around Facebook Groups

According to the app description mentioned on Facebook page, you can sign with your Facebook account. You will then be able to instantly access all your existing groups, discussions, and profile activity. As per Meta, users can also choose to post using a nickname. This will encourage more open conversations on the platform in a certain communities. Nevertheless, post made via Forum will still remain visible inside Facebook Groups. Also Read: Meta's 'Imagine Me' Feature Is In India Now! Create AI Versions of Yourself On Instagram, WhatsApp And Facebook

As per Meta, Forum is a dedicated space for conversations that matter to people. So, rathr than trying to compete with short-form video apps, the tech giant seems more focused on creating meaningful community interactions.

Facebook secretly launched a NEW app! Introducing Forum! A standalone app for @Facebook Groups￼ pic.twitter.com/rfONXaRzD5 — Matt Navarra (@MattNavarra) May 21, 2026

AI-powered Ask feature is one of the biggest highlights

One of the biggest highlights of Forum is its AI-powered ‘Ask’ tool. This new feature will allow users to ask questions and receive answers. All these answers will be sourced from the discussions that’s taking place inside Forum across groups.

You don’t have to search random posts manually, rather the chatbot will pull together relevant responses from communities.

This way Forum will be particularly useful for people who are looking for buying advice, parenting tips, hobby discussions, travel recommendations, local suggestions, and tech support.

It means, the system of Forum will generate real community conversations to provide answers rather than relying on generic AI responses.

Meta is also targeting Facebook Group admins

Meta is not just targeting regular users with Forum. Instead, the company says that admins will get access to an AI assistant that can help moderate content. In addition, it will also bring together people who manage communities and keep discussions healthy. While the admin controls will remain on Facebook, Forum will add another layer of protection which will be specifically focused on community management.

Forum’s feed works differently from traditional social media apps

Interestingly, Forum’s feed will be different from the Facebook feed or traditional social media feeds. According to Meta, the app will prioritize conversations from groups that users actually care about. It will not simply starts showing trending content, rather it will analyze first. You will be able to jump back into ongoing discussions and keep track of replies more easily.

Privacy details may concern some users

Meanwhile, not everyone will be pleased with the app’s privacy information. The app can reportedly gather and correlate a vast amount of user data. This is location, browsing history, contact details, financial data, purchases, user-generated content, usage data, diagnostics and even sensitive data.

With the rise in AI’s presence in Meta’s ecosystem, there will be more focus on data collection methods associated with these tools from privacy-conscious users.

Meta continues its aggressive AI push

The introduction of Forum also demonstrates the aggressive nature of Meta’s foray into AI’s penetration into its social media. The company is now in the process of integrating AI into online communities, such as AI chatbots, moderation assistants, and recommendation tools.

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At this time, Forum seems to be an experiment targeted at the most engaged Facebook Group users. However, if it becomes popular, it might eventually be a significant component of Meta’s social platform.