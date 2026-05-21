WhatsApp’s upcoming feature may delete chats minutes after reading

Whatsapp is working on a major update that will enhance the experience of how users interact with the app. This is a privacy-focused upgrade that might completely change how disappearing messages work. The instant messaging platform is reportedly working and testing a new feature that will automatically remove chats shortly after they are read. This will make the conversations feel far more temporary than before. Also Read: WhatsApp iOS beta gets new disappearing messages mode: What it means, how it works

As per reports coming from Wabetainfo, WhatsApp upcoming feature was spotted in WhatsApp beta for iOS version 26.19.10.72 through Apple’s TestFlight program. The feature is currently limited to selected beta testers, however, early signs suggest a wider rollout may happen in the coming months. Also Read: Truecaller to provide improved spam detection in India via WhatsApp: How this feature works

WhatsApp Wants Chats To Feel More Private

The digital powerhouse platform already lets users enable disappearing messages that automatically delete chats after fixed durations. This duration is of 24 hours, 7 days, and 90 days. But this time, the update changes the entire system. Also Read: WhatsApp will now let you save disappearing messages but conditions apply

Rather than having any timer starting immediately after sending message, the upcoming feature ‘After Reading’ will begin counting only when the recipient actually opens and reads the message.

To understand in a better way, the message could stay hidden in the chat untouched for hours, but as soon as the other person opens it, the countdown will finally start.

The feature will not only make the conversation feel much closer to real-life interaction, but it will also enhance the overall chatting experience on the platform. Under this update, the words will disappear after they have been heard, rather than expiring at a fixed time, that too, regardless of whether someone saw them.

How The “After Reading” Feature Could Work

According to reports, WhatsApp is currently testing the ‘After Reading’ feature with multiple disappearing timers. You might get options like

5 minutes after reading

1 hour after reading

12 hours after reading

Interestingly, the deletion system behaves differently for both sender and recipient.

If you are a sender, then the selected timer starts immediately after the message is sent. Nevertheless, if you are on the recipient side, then the message will reportedly remains visible until they actually open it.

For example, if you have sent a message with five-minute timer, but the recipient opens it two hours later, then the message will still remain available until those five minutes pass after reading it.

Another attention-grabbing detail is that the unread messages may automatically disappear after 24 hours by default. Interestingly, even if the recipient never opens it.

The Feature May Work Only For Selected Chats

The report also implies that the disappearing mode will be an optional one and not be the standard for all conversations.

Users could reportedly turn it on explicitly for each chat which gave them the flexibility to have more private and sensitive chats while regular ones remain unaffected.

The “After reading” option is said to have been added to the “Default message timer” option in WhatsApp, but it’s a new feature that differs from the current disappearing time settings offered in the app.

WhatsApp is Testing the Feature on Android as Well

The feature was first seen in the iOS beta, but it has also been reported to have been found in WhatsApp beta builds for Android. Typically, this means that it is likely to be expanded to other platforms in the coming days.

Meta has yet to officially confirm the date of when it will be available to stable users around the world.

However, once this feature is eventually made public, it might be one of WhatsApp’s most significant privacy features of recent years, particularly for those who want conversations to fade away without the need to delete them.

FAQs

What is WhatsApp’s new “After reading” feature?

It is a new disappearing messages feature that may automatically delete chats after the recipient reads them.

Is the feature officially available right now?

No

What timer options may be available?

5 minutes, 1 hour, or 12 hours after reading.

What happens if someone never opens the message?

Unread messages may automatically disappear after 24 hours.

Will the feature work on Android and iPhone?

WhatsApp is testing the feature on both Android and iPhone.

Can users enable it for specific chats only?

Yes

When will the feature roll out to everyone?

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Not officially confirmed a stable rollout timeline