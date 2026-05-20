Google’s new Gmail AI lets you ask your inbox questions using voice

Google is bringing a new AI voice feature to Gmail that will allow users to speak directly to their inbox instead of scrolling through emails or typing keywords into search. Called Gmail Live, the feature was announced during Google I/O 2026 and is powered by Gemini AI. Also Read: Google just changed online shopping with Universal Cart: Now you can buy from Search, YouTube & Gmail

With this update, users won’t have to rely only on typing keywords into the search bar to dig out old emails or important details hidden somewhere in the inbox. Instead, Gmail will allow voice-based conversations where users can ask questions naturally and get answers from their inbox. Also Read: Google Pics can create and edit Images with AI, but can it replace Canva?

How Gmail Live works

The feature is built around voice interaction. Users can ask Gmail things like flight timings, hotel bookings, appointment schedules, or other details buried inside older emails. Also Read: Google’s Android XR audio glasses listen, talk, translate, and even work with iPhones

So instead of searching manually through multiple threads, the AI looks through relevant emails and pulls out the required details.

Google says Gmail Live can also handle follow-up questions during the same conversation. Users can switch between topics naturally without restarting the search process each time.

During demos shown at Google I/O, the tool was seen pulling details from travel emails, school-related messages, and booking confirmations. It could even identify context between related topics while answering queries.

Gmail is getting more AI tools too

Alongside Gmail Live, Google is expanding its AI inbox features as well. The company had introduced AI inbox earlier for premium AI users, and now it is bringing additional tools to the experience.

This includes AI-generated draft replies, quick access to files stored in Docs, Sheets, and Slides, and improved task management tools inside Gmail.

Gmail is also getting a few extra AI tools to make inbox management easier. Users will be able to clear reminders, dismiss suggestions, and handle pending tasks more quickly from within the app itself.

Google is positioning these features as tools that can reduce the time spent searching through emails and managing inbox clutter.

Rollout details and availability

Google says Gmail Live will begin rolling out later this summer. Initially, the feature will be limited to Google AI Ultra subscribers.

The company also confirmed that Workspace business users will get preview access around the same time. Meanwhile, the AI inbox experience is expanding beyond Ultra subscriber and will also become available to Google AI Pro and Plus users.

Privacy concerns around AI inbox features

Since the feature works by scanning emails, privacy naturally becomes part of the conversation. Google says user data from Gemini is not being used to train AI models for these tools. The company is also adding a way for users to check the source emails that were used while generating summaries or responses.

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The regular Gmail search bar is not going away either. Users who do not want AI-based features can continue using Gmail the same way as before.