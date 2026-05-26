Why every app asks for permissions and whether you should allow them

We install multiple apps on our devices in a day and each of them asks for different permissions. Sometimes they ask for access to our location, contacts, photos, microphone, or camera. In most cases, people simply tap “Allow” without thinking much about it, mainly because the app will not move forward unless permission is granted. Also Read: iPhone 18 Pro Max leaks reveal new Dark Cherry colour, slimmer Dynamic Island

But not every permission request works the same way. Some permissions are genuinely needed for apps to work properly. Others are more about collecting user data quietly in the background. That is why blindly tapping “Allow” on every pop-up is probably not the best habit anymore. Also Read: Biggest iPhone-ever? iPhone 18 Pro Max display may cross 7 inches

Why apps ask for permissions

In most cases, permissions are linked to features inside the app. A maps app needs location access to show directions. A video calling app obviously needs camera and microphone permissions. Food delivery apps need location access for obvious reasons. That is how they show nearby restaurants, calculate delivery time, and track where your order has reached. Also Read: Best action cameras for travel vlogging and Instagram Reels in 2026

Some permissions are simply there so the app does not feel annoying to use. A photo editing app asking for gallery access is normal because most users just want to open their pictures instantly instead of searching through files every single time. Fitness apps also need access to things like activity tracking or health data if they are supposed to count steps, monitor workouts, or track calories properly.

But app permissions are not always just about features. Many free apps make money through ads, and user data plays a huge role in that. Things like location access, contacts, or usage activity can help companies understand what users spend time on, what they search for, and what kind of ads they are more likely to interact with later. That is one reason some apps end up asking for access that feels unnecessary.

There are also situations where developers use third-party tools or pre-built software kits that automatically require certain permissions, even if the user never touches those features inside the app itself.

Should you allow every permission?

The easiest way to approach permissions is by asking one simple question — does this permission match what the app is supposed to do?

If a ride-hailing app asks for your location, it makes sense. If a camera app asks for storage access to save photos or videos, that usually makes sense. But if a calculator app suddenly asks for microphone or contact access, that should raise questions.

Similarly, simple offline games usually do not need constant location tracking. Flashlight apps asking for camera, contacts, or microphone access is another common red flag users should watch for.

Permissions should ideally feel connected to the app’s purpose. If something feels unnecessary, there is no harm in denying it initially and checking whether the app still works properly.

How you can control app permissions

Users can change app permissions anytime through their phone settings.

On Android:

Open Settings

Go to Privacy or Permission Manager

Select the permission type you want to manage

Choose which apps can access that permission

On iPhone:

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

Open Settings

Go to Privacy & Security

Tap on the permission category

Manage access for individual apps

Both Android and iPhone also give users options like “Allow only while using the app” or “Ask every time.” That helps limit background access and gives users a little more control over what apps can access and when.