Can YouTube Music finally add playlist sorting by title, artist, and album?

YouTube Music is one of the affordable and widely available options among music streaming apps. And it is quite popular amongst its users. However, it still lacks some basic sorting features. But now, YouTube Music is finally seems to be rolling out a feature many users have been asking for for years. The music streaming platform is now rolling out new playlist sorting options, allowing you to organise tracks by Title, Artist, and Album. Also Read: DIY creator turns old smartwatch into functional gear knob display for Audi A4

So far, playlist management on YouTube Music has felt surprisingly limited compared to rival platforms such as Spotify and Apple Music. YouTube Music users could only rely on options like manual sorting, newest first, oldest first, or top voted. That worked for smaller playlists, but managing large music collections often became frustrating. Now, that finally seems to be changing. Also Read: Google gives Pixel phones a Spotify-style disco makeover with glittery app icons

YouTube Music: What’s changing?

The update was first spotted by users on Reddit, where screenshots showed the new sorting tools appearing inside playlists. Reports suggest the feature is showing up on YouTube Music version 9.20.52 on Android. However, not everyone with the same app version can access the feature yet. This suggests Google is pushing it through a server-side rollout instead of tying it to a specific update. So even if your app is fully updated, there’s a chance the sorting options may still not appear immediately. Like many Google rollouts, this one also seems to be arriving in phases. Also Read: Spotify wants fans to stay longer with AI podcasts, remixes and exclusive ticket access

What makes this update interesting is how basic the feature actually is. Playlist sorting by title, artist, or album has been available on platforms like Spotify and Apple Music for years. That’s why many YouTube Music users have repeatedly questioned why such a simple option was missing for so long.

Even though this may not look like a massive update on paper, it could make playlist management much smoother for regular listeners.

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But there are more bugs!

While users are welcoming the new sorting tools, YouTube Music is still dealing with some app-related issues. Recently, some users reported a playback bug where music stops after a single song instead of automatically moving to the next track. A few temporary fixes have reportedly worked for some users, including restarting the phone, force closing the app, or toggling playback-related settings inside YouTube Music.