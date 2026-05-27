WhatsApp to bring ‘Usernames’: Users can now chat without sharing phone numbers

WhatsApp, one of the most popular instant messaging platform is planning to enhance the user experience by launched a Telegram like feature called ‘Usernames.’ The upcoming feature will allow users to experience a new way of connecting without sharing their mobile numbers. Just like Instagram, WhatsApp Username feature will allow people to communicate using unique handles rather than phone numbers. Also Read: Want Custom Stickers? Here’s How To Create AI Stickers On WhatsApp: Quick Steps

WhatsApp to rollout Usernames

Wabetainfo, a website responsible for spotting upcoming WhatsApp features, revealed that the Meta-owned platform is working on a new feature called Usernames. With this update, you will be able to create a personal username that others will be able to use to find and connect with you on WhatsApp. Also Read: WhatsApp's New Feature That No One Asked For: Ads In Status And Channels Are Here

As soon as someone starts a chat using that unique username, only the handle will be visible. It means, your linked mobile number will not be visible to the other person. The tech giant is planning to launch this feature with an aim to improve privacy on the platform. This will also help while connecting with online buyers and sellers, or large community groups. Also Read: How To Set A Reminder For Messages In WhatsApp

Usernames will be optional

WhatsApp has confirmed that the feature will be optional and users who prefer the existing phone-number based interaction system can continue to using the app as usual. They don’t need to setup a username. Besides this, your phone numbers will still remain connected to your accounts for sign-ins, account recovery, and verifications.

How WhatsApp usernames will work

According to report, the WhatsApop Usernames feature will allow every WhastApp account to have a unique handle name. You will be able to change your username later without affecting existing chats, account activity, or contacts.

It is revealed under the testing phase that user will soon be able to create usernames directly through the settings section on both iPhone and Android versions. Once the feature is available, users can open their profile settings and tap on the Username option. After this they can choose a handle for their account.

Interestingly, WhatsApp will automatically check whether the selected username is valid and available before allowing it to be saved. If your given handle is already taken by someone else, or breaks the platform’s rules, then you will need to choose another option.

Username rules users need to follow

There are certain rules that you need to follow while creating Username on WhatsApp. The messaging platform is adding several restrictions for usernames.

These restrictions include:

Usernames must contain 3 and 35 characters

They should include at least one letter

Usernames must only use letters, numbers, periods, and underscores

There are certain formats not accepted by WhastApp while creating Usernames. These include:

Usernames starting with ‘www’ and ending with website-style domain extensions is not accepted

If your handle containing repeated periods, then it is not allowed

These rules are mandatory by WhatsApp with an aim to stop scams and misleading usernames.

Focus on privacy and safer communication

One of the reasons behind restrictions is the privacy. Many users have to share their phone numbers to start a conversation on WhatsApp, that too, even with people they don’t personally know. So to make things easier for them, usernames will allow people to connect using only a public handle name.

This would be particularly helpful for marketplace vendors, freelancers, businesses, gaming communities and public groups where users tend to not want to provide their personal mobile numbers. When it is activated, users can just share their login name rather than their telephone number.

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Rollout timeline

WhatsApp has already been testing usernames with certain Android and iOS beta users. The company has not yet announced the exact date of its launch, but is expecting to see a wider rollout later in 2026.