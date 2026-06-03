Made a mistake in WhatsApp Status? An edit button may finally be coming

Ever posted a WhatsApp Status and spotted a typo seconds later? Or realised you forgot to add an important detail after sharing a photo or video? At present, WhatsApp lets users add captions to photos and videos shared through Status updates. However, once the Status is live, the caption cannot be changed. If there is a spelling mistake, wrong date, incorrect location, or missing information, users have to remove the Status completely and post it again. Also Read: WhatsApp working on new Scam Alert feature that could warn users before they reply

But that may not be necessary for much longer. As per a recent report by WabetaInfo, WhatsApp is working on a feature that could allow you to edit Status captions even after the Status update has been uploaded. Also Read: Your free WhatsApp, Instagram, Facebook will not remain same anymore!

WhatsApp Status Edit Update

The report suggests WhatsApp is developing an option that would let you edit the caption of a Status update after posting it. If this turns out to be true, it will make it easier to correct mistakes quickly without affecting the original post. Well, there may be a time limit, just like the message editing option. Also Read: WhatsApp to bring ‘Usernames’: Users can now chat without sharing phone numbers

Based on the report, WhatsApp could offer a short editing window after to edit the Status once it is published. The WaBetaInfo report suggests it to be around 15 minutes to fix your typos, grammatical errors or simply update it with the details which you left out accidentally. Once the editing period ends, the caption is likely to remain locked, just as it does today.

Other WhatsApp Status updates

Caption editing may not be the only update coming to WhatsApp Status. Recent beta reports have suggested that WhatsApp is exploring ways to make Status updates more visible across the app. One of the features being tested could bring Status updates directly into the Chats tab, reducing the need to switch to the Updates section. This could make it easier for users to discover Status updates while browsing their conversations.

WhatsApp Status Edit Update: When will it be available?

Unfortunately, the feature is not available right now for you to try and ease out your worries. The report says that the feature is under development. It has reportedly been spotted in a beta build, but it is not yet available to public beta testers. WhatsApp has also not shared an official launch timeline.

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Until then, you will still need to double-check their captions before posting. The feature could be especially useful for businesses and creators who use Status updates to share information with customers and followers.