Spotify wants fans to stay longer with AI podcasts, remixes and exclusive ticket access

Spotify has announced a fresh set of AI-focused features and new Premium experiences during its 2026 Investor Day event. The company is expanding beyond regular music streaming and is now putting more focus on AI tools, creator subscriptions, audiobooks, and personalised audio experiences. Also Read: Amazon Alexa+ now turns your questions into AI-generated podcast episodes

Spotify says the goal is to make the platform more interactive for both listeners and creators, while also giving users more reasons to stay inside the app for longer periods. Also Read: Your FIRST Spotify song ever? Spotify’s new ‘Party of the Year(s)’ reveals it; Here's how to check

Spotify working on AI-powered listening experience

One of the biggest announcements was around Spotify’s growing use of AI. The company revealed that it is building what it calls a “Large Taste Model”, which uses listening history and user activity to personalise recommendations in real time. Also Read: Spotify launches dedicated fitness hub with guided sessions

According to Spotify Co-CEO Gustav Söderström, the platform is moving towards experiences that are shaped around individual listening habits instead of simply recommending songs from a catalogue.

Spotify is also introducing AI-generated Personal Podcasts. Users will be able to enter prompts inside the app and generate short personalised audio episodes based on their interests, listening patterns, or topics they want to hear about.

The company has also announced a new desktop app called Studio by Spotify Labs. The app can create playlists, podcasts, and daily briefings using Spotify activity along with connected apps like calendars, notes, and inboxes.

AI remixes and song covers coming

Spotify has also partnered with Universal Music Group and Universal Music Publishing Group for a new AI remix tool. The feature will let users create AI-generated remixes and song covers using participating artists’ catalogues. Artists will have the option to decide whether they want to be part of the feature or not. Spotify says artists who participate will continue receiving royalties from AI-generated remixes and covers.

The remix feature will be offered as a paid add-on for Premium subscribers, with early access planned for eligible users. Spotify says the system is being built around artist consent, compensation, and fan interaction.

Reserved ticket access for Spotify Premium users

Another major feature announced is Reserved, a new ticket access system for Spotify Premium users in the US. The feature is aimed at giving dedicated fans early access to concert tickets before they go on sale publicly. Spotify says it will identify “real fans” using factors such as streams, shares, and listening activity inside the app.

Eligible users will receive notifications and emails when they qualify for reserved ticket access. Spotify says selected users will usually get a limited purchase window for tickets.

The company also confirmed that it will not charge extra platform fees through Reserved purchases.

Creator memberships and audiobook expansion

Spotify is also launching Memberships later this year. The feature will allow eligible creators to offer paid subscriptions directly to their followers inside Spotify.

On the audiobook side, the company says Audiobooks+ is growing quickly and is expected to cross $100 million in annual recurring revenue by July. Spotify plans to introduce new audiobook add-ons for Family and Student plans later this year.

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The company is also expanding AI Inbox features for Premium users, including AI-generated draft replies, task management tools, and podcast chatbots that can answer questions related to podcast episodes.