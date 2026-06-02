Google Drive scanner gets major AI upgrade: Duplicate detection, AI scanning, more

Google has started rolling out the latest scanner experience that brings new AI-powered features, which will make scanning documents quicker and more accurate. The latest update by Google has introduced a new interface as well as new tools that will automatically improve the quality. If you are an avid user, then Google Drive will save a lot of time with new features such as scan bills, receipts, notes or official documents. Also Read: Apple Music could soon offer a free version like Spotify, BUT with some limitations

Alongside the new features, Google has redesigned the document scanner inside Drive. It follows Google’s Material 3 Expressive design while offering cleaner layout with larger controls. You will also notice that the beaker icon that was previously visible in the top-right corner of the app, has been removed. Here is what all new will be there. Also Read: 7 hidden Google AI Search features most people ignore

Google Drive: Scan multiple pages at once

One of the biggest additions is Smart Batch Scanning. Until now, users often had to capture pages individually when scanning longer documents. With the new feature, Google Drive can scan multiple pages in a single session and automatically separate them into individual pages. This means you can scan a stack of papers without repeatedly tapping the shutter button for every page.

AI to improve scan quality

Google is also using on-device AI to improve scanned documents. A new Auto-Best Frame feature can automatically select the sharpest image while scanning. So if one frame appears blurry due to movement or focus issues, the system can replace it with a clearer version.

The idea is simply to make manual editing less and fewer rescans. For people who scan documents regularly, this could help produce cleaner PDFs without extra effort.

Duplicate pages detection

Another useful addition is duplicate detection. The scanner can now identify pages that have already been captured and prevent them from being added again. This can be helpful when scanning large files where accidentally scanning the same page twice is fairly common.

Who can try these and how?

Google says all processing happens directly on the device. As a result, you can access these features even without an internet connection. Since documents do not need to be uploaded for processing, the scanning process also remains private and local to the device.

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However, the upgraded scanner is currently limited to Android smartphones with at least 8GB RAM. The new scanning tools are available through Google Drive and the Files by Google app. If your device meets the requirements, the features should start appearing as the rollout expands.