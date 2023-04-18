Postpaid plans under Rs 1000 with OTT benefits compared: Check inside

For many of us, OTT platforms have become one of the main mediums of entertainment due to their inherent advantages such as ease of access, quality content and on-demand entertainment. To access OTT content, one needs an internet connection and a subscription to an OTT platform. Well, there are many OTT platforms now. Considering this, telecom companies have started giving OTT bundle subscriptions along with their usual recharge plans to attract customers. These OTT bundle subscriptions mostly include Amazon Prime, Disney+ Hotstar and Netflix. Also Read - Airtel vs Jio vs Vi vs BSNL: Top postpaid plans under Rs 500 with best OTT benefits

There are four major telecom operators in India right now and each of them offer multiple recharge plans making it difficult for subscribers to find a plan that is best for them. To end this confusion, we are here with a list of the best postpaid plans under Rs 1,000 with OTT benefits. Also Read - Airtel 5G Plus arrives in Ladakh, service now available in over 500 Indian cities

Here are the best postpaid plans under Rs 1,000 with OTT benefits

Airtel Rs 599 postpaid plan Also Read - Amazon Prime Gaming free games for April 2023 announced: Check list here

Airtel Rs 599 postpaid plan offers unlimited calling with a free add-on for a family member. The plan offers 105GB of monthly data (75GB for primary connection plus 30GB for each add-on that customers add) with a rollover of up to 200GB and 100 SMS per day. Further, paid add-on connection is charged at Rs 299 per connection.

Coming to OTT bundle subscriptions, Airtel offers Amazon Prime for six months, Disney+ Hotstar for one year along with Xstream Mobile Pack.

Airtel Rs 999 postpaid plan

Under Airtel Rs 999 plan, a customer gets unlimited calling with three free add-ons for family members. The plan further offers 190GB monthly data (100GB for primary connection plus 30GB for each add-on that customers add) with a rollover of up to 200GB and 100 SMS per day. Paid add-on charges are the same as Rs 599 plan.

The plan offers complementary subscriptions to Amazon Prime for six months, Disney+ Hotstar mobile for one year and Xstream mobile pack.

Jio Rs 699 postpaid plan

Jio Rs 699 plan offers unlimited calling with three add-ons for family members. The plan offers 100GB of data with 100 SMS per day and complementary subscriptions to Amazon Prime for one year and Netflix (Basic) along with its own Jio Cinema and Jio TV. Further, Jio charges Rs 99 for add-on family members.

It is worth noting that Jio has one more plan at Rs 599, which offers a similar benefit with no add-on and unlimited data. However, the plan offers complementary subscriptions to Jio Cinema and Jio TV only.

Vodafone Idea Rs 501 postpaid plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 501 postpaid plan offers 90GB of data for one connection with 3,000 SMS per month and 200GB data rollover. The plan offers complementary subscriptions to Amazon Prime for six months, Disney+ Hotstar mobile for one year and VIP access to Vi Movies and TV app. In addition to this, Vodafone Idea offers unlimited data between 12 AM to 6 AM.

Vodafone Idea Rs 701 postpaid plan

Vodafone Idea Rs 701 postpaid plan offers benefits similar to its Rs 501 postpaid plan with unlimited data and a one-year subscription to Disney+ Hotstar Super.

It is worth noting that BSNL has three plans worth Rs 525, Rs 798 and Rs 999, which offer unlimited calling with 85GB, 50GB and 75GB of data respectively. However, the government-owned company does not offer any OTT platform subscription.