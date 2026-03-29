Airtel Rs 399 plan returns: OTT & 5G benefits together, unlimited data, IPL Streaming free

Bharti Airtel has re-launched its 399 prepaid plan in few circles in India. This is an update when telecom users want to get more value out of recharges. The company has also slightly changed the benefits which are no longer the same in different regions. This gives the plan a greater flexibility but it is also somewhat confusing to the user who wants the same feature everywhere. Also Read: IPL 2026 live streaming: How to watch online; Check Vi, Airtel, Jio plans

Airtel Re-Launched Rs 399 Plan

Airtel’s Rs 399 prepaid plan has a duration of 28 days. It has 2.5GB of data per day, which is sufficient to stream, browse, and use social media. Users also receive unlimited network-wide voice calling as well as 100 SMS messages per day together with the data. Also Read: Is KYC verification becoming mandatory for social media users in India?

The plan is estimated at approximately Rs 14 per day. This makes it a mid-range prepaid plan to users that prefer a balance between cost and value. Also Read: IPL 2026: Best Airtel, Vi, Jio prepaid plans with FREE JioHotstar subscription to enjoy cricket

Data and Limits

Unlimited 5G data is also one of the primary features of this plan. Customers accessing the 5G network of Airtel will be able to access high-speed data without daily constraints. There is however, a fair usage policy.

The 5G infinite data is limited to 300GB monthly. Users can have low speeds after this limit. This limit is quite high and should not be a problem to most users who are regular.

OTT Benefits and Streaming

Another significant addition to this plan is the OTT benefit. The users are now offered the 28 days JioHotstar Mobile subscription. This will enable users to view movies, shows and live sporting events.

Customers do not have to make additional payments to purchase a specific subscription to stream live matches directly on their phones.

Availability

The plan can be found in various circles such as Delhi and its surrounding. Nevertheless, Airtel has not maintained the benefits everywhere. In others, the user can receive unlimited data as opposed to fixed data per day.

This difference is based on the offers of the company and its network strategy in the region. Due to this, before repacking, users will be expected to check in the specific benefits within their region.

Add Techlusive as a Preferred Source

The Airtel Rs 399 prepaid plan comes with a combination of data, calling and entertainment packages. It is useful when a user desires to have it all in a recharge. However, benefits may vary according to the place of location, it should be confirmed beforehand. All in all, the plan offers good value to users who watch data every day and are addicted to streaming.